Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan is expected to file a habeas petition seeking to stop his Dec. 3 execution by firing squad. The Army has also denied three survivors' requests to witness the execution.

Nidal Hasan, the former U.S. Army psychiatrist convicted of killing 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009, has formally asked a federal judge to halt his scheduled execution by firing squad. Hasan intends to file a habeas corpus petition challenging his impending death sentence, arguing that the military court's judgment and resulting sentence were obtained and maintained in violation of his federal constitutional and statutory rights. The filing, which was signed by Hasan himself, arrives just days before his execution is set to take place on December 3 at the Texas Army post.

Military officials confirmed on Tuesday that three survivors of the attack will not be allowed to witness Hasan's execution. The Army rejected the survivors' request for reconsideration, citing strict regulations governing military executions and citing security and space issues. An email shared with The Associated Press by recipients stated that military officials have denied the appeal, emphasizing that none of the three individuals was a direct victim of the murder and attempted murder charges for which Hasan was convicted.

Also read Three Fort Hood shooting survivors lose final appeal to witness Nidal Hasan's execution

The three survivors had argued that the Army should apply a broader definition of victim from the Uniform Code of Military Justice. That code states a victim can be someone who suffered direct physical, emotional, or pecuniary harm. They contended that the military's refusal to allow them to attend amounted to saying they were not victims simply because they were not struck by bullets. A letter signed by the commandant of Fort Leavenworth, the military prison where Hasan is held, said the three cannot appeal again and noted that the decision is not a judgment on their emotional injuries.

Retired Colonel Kathy Platoni, who would have been Hasan's supervisor during a planned deployment to Afghanistan, said the denial felt like a betrayal. Platoni stated from her home in Ohio that she would desperately like to attend to look Hasan in the eye and tell him he did not get her. She deployed to Afghanistan just 29 days after the attack, noting that if she had not served, Hasan would have won. She described moving to another building when the attack began and later recalling the looks on the faces of friends and colleagues as they carried in the dying and wounded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Platoni described the chaotic scene in the building where Hasan initially opened fire, which had been crowded with returning soldiers and those preparing to deploy. She recalled throwing computers to the ground to get tablecloths for blankets because they lacked medical supplies or even water. She said she still has the blood-stained uniform from kneeling next to a young man, trying to get him to stay with them, a memory that will haunt her for the rest of her life. Julia Wilson, who was nine months pregnant during the shooting, also had her request denied.

Wilson said the way the military has handled the case has caused her anguish and described facing institutional betrayal after institutional betrayal. She stated that they remain on that battlefield because of the trauma and that they will never leave or heal if the system does not fix its approach. Platoni had been on the list of victims and survivors kept by the military's victim liaison since Hasan's 2013 court-martial trial. Everyone on that list received notification in March that there had been movement in scheduling the execution.

Platoni said she did not think space was really the issue, as the military had previously told victims and survivors that about 160 witnesses would be allowed to attend. Through her work with survivors and families of victims, she believed about 90 people had decided to go. She conceded that those details may have changed, but the Army reiterated that regulations specify who can witness a military execution and cited size and space restrictions in their statement.

Retired Major C. Alan Hopewell, who testified at Hasan's trial, also expressed disappointment that his status as a victim was not recognized. Hopewell confirmed Hasan's identity after he was shot by two service members attempting to halt his rampage. A bullet missed Hopewell and hit his car, leading him to guess that if it had hit him, they would consider him a victim and let him attend. He said he would accept the denial but with mixed feelings, viewing it more like a duty to fulfill his responsibility to those soldiers who were killed, injured, and threatened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hopewell, Platoni, and Wilson said that even after the execution they will continue to push for the Fort Hood shooting to be redefined as an act of domestic terrorism instead of workplace violence. Hopewell recently underwent surgery unrelated to the shooting and said he is not certain his doctors would have cleared him to witness the execution. Nonetheless, he had hoped the Army would grant him the right to attend as part of his sense of duty.

An Army official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive plans, said the military is not planning to release any details about the firing squad or protocols, including the number of servicemembers involved. Hasan was found guilty of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder related to those killed and the more than 30 who were wounded by gunfire in the attack. This will be the first military execution since 1961 and the first by firing squad since World War II.

The case has drawn significant attention from federal officials and the public alike as the scheduled date approaches. The combination of the legal challenge filed by Hasan and the denial of witness requests to survivors highlights the ongoing tension between military protocol and the emotional needs of those affected by the tragedy. The execution date remains set for December 3, pending any further court intervention.