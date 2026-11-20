There are three other former soldiers who are on the military’s death row.

Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan is set to be executed. The military's other death row cases remain in limboFort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan is set to be put to death next month.

The Army has no immediate plans to carry out any other executions at this time, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The Army's three other inmates sentenced to die have spent decades on death row for crimes that include murder, rape and an attack on fellow troops in the opening weeks of the Iraq War. None of them have an execution date.

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Military courts can impose a death sentence, but the case must go through the Pentagon before the president gives final approval to carry it out. This undated file photo provided by the Bell County Sheriff's Department shows former Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Hasan. It's unclear why the Trump administration singled out Hasan, the former Army major who killed 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009.

Both the Pentagon and the White House declined to comment on whether they plan to execute any of the other death row inmates after Hasan. Hasan is scheduled to face a firing squad Dec. 3 at the same base where he committed the attack, a method the military has not used since 1945. The Army originally planned to use lethal injection, internal documents reviewed by ABC News show.

, which would have been the first public execution in the U.S. in nearly a century. Republicans and Democrats questioned the decision to broadcast the shooting death of a prisoner who uses a wheelchair and warned it could fuel anti-American propaganda and ultimately become a spectacle that has been associated with dictatorships in the past century.

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The plan was scrappedRonald Gray, a former Army specialist who served as a cook with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was convicted in a 1988 military trial on 12 charges, including two counts of premeditated murder and three counts of rape. The attacks involved five women, two of them soldiers. A civilian court separately convicted him on 22 charges and sentenced him to eight life terms. President George W. Bush approved Gray’s execution in July 2008.

It was scheduled for that December, but a federal judge halted it. Another judge lifted the stay in 2016. Timothy Hennis, a former Army master sergeant who worked on parachutes with the 82nd Airborne Division, was convicted in civilian court in 1986 for raping and murdering a woman and killing her 5-year-old and 3-year-old daughters. His conviction was overturned on appeal, and a second trial ended in acquittal in 1989.

Years later, investigators retested evidence using new DNA tools. The acquittal barred another prosecution, but the Army could bring its own charges. The service recalled Hennis, who had retired in 2004, to active duty. A court-martial convicted him and sentenced him to death.

The fourth inmate, former Army Sgt. Hasan Akbar, attacked fellow soldiers at Camp Pennsylvania, Kuwait, in March 2003, during the opening days of the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Akbar, a combat engineer, wounded 14 soldiers and killed two officers. Akbar was convicted in a military court in 2005 on two counts of premeditated murder and three counts of attempted premeditated murder; he was sentenced to death.

In May, Hegseth awarded Purple Hearts at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to nine veterans wounded in the attack. Tim Jon Semmerling, the mitigation expert on Hasan’s defense team at his 2013 trial, said he believes the number of people Hasan killed at Fort Hood played a part in why he is being executed.

“If you believe in the death penalty, it's really difficult to argue against so many people being killed by one person,” Semmerling said. Semmerling said he believes Hasan’s Muslim faith may also have figured into the administration's decision, as may Hasan’s stated motive for the attack, which he described as a protest against the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Semmerling, who conducted dozens of interviews with Hasan and his family over four years, described Hasan as a devout Muslim who spends much of his time in prayer and studying the Quran and Muslim scholars. Hegseth invoked Fort Hood in a 2015 appearance on Fox News where he argued that troops should be allowed to carry weapons on military bases, saying "Islamics are at war with us.

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" Hegseth told The Hill in September 2025 that he is "100% committed to ensuring the death penalty is carried out for Nidal Hasan" because the "victims and survivors deserve justice without delays. " As Hasan's execution approaches, Army officials say they are revising the outdated firing squad procedures, which date back to 1959.

John Galligan, a retired Army colonel who has long represented Hasan, said officials at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth promised to provide him with the execution protocols, but haven't done so yet. He wants to know how many soldiers will serve on the firing squad and whether Hasan can make a final statement.

“Those kind of details -- details about how you're going to kill someone during their execution -- are important for defense counsel to know -- particularly when, as here, the governing regulation is totally silent on the subject,” Galligan said. The Army declined to comment when asked detailed questions about how it plans to carry out Hasan's execution. Hasan could still file a habeas corpus petition, or a judge could delay the execution. It’s unclear whether either will happen.

The Army will have to assemble and train the soldiers who will carry out its first firing squad execution since World War II. It’s unclear what rehearsals they will undergo. The 1959 procedures allowed prisoners to make reasonable final requests, including a meal, writing materials and access to a chaplain of their faith.

On the day of the execution, the prisoner could make a final statement before being hooded and could ask the chaplain to stay until the firing squad was prepared to fire. Hasan was partially paralyzed after police shot him during the Fort Hood attack. It’s unclear how the Army plans to account for his use of a wheelchair.

In Killeen, Texas, outside of the base where Hasan in set to be executed, officials plan to close city offices and public facilities on the day of the execution as a precautionary measure. Schools will also close, and the city has rescheduled trash collection. It’s unclear whether officials expect any significant protests.

Hasan told a military mental health panel during his trial that he wished he had been killed during his rampage and said he would still consider himself a martyr if the military put him to death.