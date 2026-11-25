Nidal Hasan has asked a court to delay his upcoming execution so he can prepare a petition contesting his death sentence.

Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan has asked a court to delay his upcoming firing squad execution so he can prepare a petition contesting his death sentence, where he could present the argument that his actions were "legally justifiable.

" Hasan, an Army psychiatrist who held the rank of major, was convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in a shooting spree at the military base in November 2009. In a court filing on Tuesday, Hasan said he "intends to demonstrate that the military court's judgment and his resulting sentence of death were obtained and are maintained in violation of his federal constitutional and statutory rights.

Also read Fort Hood mass shooter makes legal move to stop Pentagon’s firing squad execution

" One of Hasan's arguments would be that he was barred at trial from presenting the argument that his actions were "legally justifiable because he was defending the Afghan Taliban, who are trying to establish Islam as Supreme Law of their land, from an unlawful attack by the United States Army—in short, 'defense of others,'" according to the court filing, which Newsweek reviewed. The filing says that after the judge precluded Hasan from making that argument in his 2013 trial, he was "largely silent" throughout.

The military called some 90 witnesses during the 11-day trial, but Hasan offered only an opening statement and rested his case without calling anyone to testify in his defense or making a closing argument. Hasan presented his own defense. Hasan's execution has been scheduled for December 3, but his legal challenge now has the potential to cause a delay. A hearing has been set for Wednesday morning.

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The U.S. Army announced Hasan's execution in October following approval from President Donald Trump. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Pentagon officials then said the execution would be livestreamed. That decision sparked a huge backlash, prompting Trump to reject the plan. This is a developing story.

More to follow.shooter Nidal Malik Hasan has asked a court to delay his upcoming firing squad execution so he can prepare a petition contesting his death sentence, where he could present the argument that his actions were"legally justifiable.

"In a court filing on Tuesday, Hasan said he"intends to demonstrate that the military court's judgment and his resulting sentence of death were obtained and are maintained in violation of his federal constitutional and statutory rights. "One of Hasan's arguments would be that he was barred at trial from presenting the argument that his actions were"legally justifiable because he was defending the Afghan Taliban, who are trying to establish Islam as Supreme Law of their land, from an unlawful attack by the United States Army—in short, 'defense of others,'" according to the court filing, whichThe filing says that after the judge precluded Hasan from making that argument in his 2013 trial, he was"largely silent" throughout.

The military called some 90 witnesses during the 11-day trial, but Hasan offered only an opening statement and rested his case without calling anyone to testify in his defense or making a closing argument. Hasan presented his own defense. Hasan's execution has been scheduled for December 3, but his legal challenge now has the potential to cause a delay. A hearing has been set for Wednesday morning.