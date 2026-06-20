A Fort Collins family is celebrating a second chance at life after a son donated stem cells to his father, who was battling a stubborn and complex case of leukemia.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins family is celebrating a second chance at life after a son donated stem cells to his father, who was battling a stubborn and complex case of leukemia.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Ethan Carlson caught up with the father and son ahead of Father's Day Fort Collins father beats leukemia after son donates stem cells to save his life Wayne Sharrah was diagnosed in March 2024 after waking up in the middle of the night with a racing heart.

"About midnight, I woke up in the middle of the night, and my heart was absolutely pounding out of my chest, really hard, really fast, and I couldn't get it to slow down, and I, in the back of my mind, knew something was up," Sharrah said. That episode led to a diagnosis of a pulmonary embolism, or a blood clot in the lung. It ultimately revealed an underlying case of leukemia.

For his son Danny, the news was hard to process.

“Kind of shock. Like, he’s healthy, they are super active,” Danny Sharrah said.

“How could this have happened to him? ” Wayne’s disease proved difficult to treat. Multiple rounds of chemotherapy and CAR-T immune-cell therapy were working, but the treatment revealed a second, more dangerous leukemia hiding in his bone marrow.

“We said, we have a big problem here, Wayne. We’ve got to do a complete stem cell transplant here. Your bone marrow is really, really heavily diseased,” Dr. Luke Mountjoy of the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute said. Mountjoy searched an international donor registry but could not find a match.

"Both of my boys immediately stepped up and said, 'We'll be your donor,' and so I had to sort of make a choice," Wayne said. "There was nothing scientific about how I made the decision, but one of the differences between our two sons is that Danny hardly ever gets sick, so I had this gut instinct that said maybe there's something there that can help me. So, we chose Danny. ” Danny said the decision to donate was straightforward.

"From the minute we knew that we could do something about it, we were all gung ho about making sure that whichever one of us was chosen, it was going to be successful," Danny said. By January 2025, just nine months after his diagnosis, Wayne was in remission. Mountjoy said his demeanor throughout the grueling process left a lasting impression.

“One of the things that I'll never shake is Wayne's attitude through it all… He was a trooper through the whole thing. The grace that he and his family had going through the thing was just one of the most impressive things about the whole story," Mountjoy said. For Danny, seeing his father recover made everything worth it.

"He's one of my best friends. I don't know what I would do if he wasn't here. So, I'm eternally grateful that he's still here, and I'm able to make more memories of him," Danny said. For Wayne, the experience gave him a new perspective on the relationship between a parent and a child.

"As a parent, you give everything to your kids, you never ever expect to take something from them, and here I am taking life from my son, and what an opportunity," Wayne said. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Ethan Carlson Ethan Carlson is a multimedia journalist who focuses on stories that affect your wallet. You can check out his consumer reporting at Denver7’s Smart Shopper. If you’d like to get in touch with Ethan, fill out the form below to send him an email.





DenverChannel / 🏆 239. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Car T Therapy Colorado Blood Cancer Institute Danny Sharrah Dr. Luke Mountjoy Fort Collins Leukemia Leukemia Remission Pulmonary Embolism Stem Cell Transplant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'No Accountability': Platner Takes Aim at Collins' Kavanaugh Vote in Two New AdsDemocratic Senate candidate Graham Platner released a powerful ad calling out Sen. Susan Collins for her lack of accountability in supporting Kavanaugh, despite his record on abortion rights. Collins claims to support women's rights, yet voted with Trump 95% of the time.

Read more »

40-year-old man dead after drowning incident at Fort Morgan BeachBALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A 40-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Wednesday evening at Fort Morgan Beach.The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Coastal E

Read more »

Fort Collins settles excessive force lawsuit for $397,000 after police pepper spray man in the eyesFort Collins will pay $397,000 to settle an excessive force lawsuit filed by a man who police held down and sprayed in the face with pepper spray during a confrontation in Old Town in 2021, causing permanent vision damage.

Read more »

Fort Collins residents react as city cancels Flock Safety contractFort Collins shut down its Flock Safety license plate reader cameras after residents raised privacy concerns. Will other cities follow suit?

Read more »