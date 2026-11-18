Country star Forster dominates the 2026 Golden Guitar Awards with two albums nominated for separate honors. The ceremony takes place in Tamworth on January 23.

Wade Forster has cemented his position as the leading figure in Australia n country music by winning two major awards at the 2026 Golden Guitar Awards while simultaneously dominating the nominations for the upcoming 2027 ceremony. The singer, songwriter, and guitarist collected trophies for Male Artist of the Year and New Talent Artist of the Year, accolades earned from his critically acclaimed sophomore release, Gooseneck Party.

This dual victory sets a powerful precedent as Forster now enters the 2027 awards with a historic distinction that has never before been achieved at the ceremony. He holds two separate album nominations for different categories, a feat widely believed to be the first in the Golden Guitars history, showcasing the extraordinary breadth of his recent artistic output.

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The two albums competing for top honors in 2027 are Gooseneck Party and his third studio album, The Aftermath. Both records were produced by Johnson, highlighting a consistent and high-quality production style. The Aftermath is up for Contemporary Country Album of the Year, while Gooseneck Party competes for the prestigious premier Album of the Year award.

Forster's momentum is fueled by a remarkable career year that saw him make his debut performance at the legendary Grand Ole Opry. He also completed a series of sold-out shows across the United States, demonstrating a growing international fanbase and solidifying his status as a top contender in Australia's most prestigious country music event.

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While Forster leads the field, the competition for other categories remains fierce. Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, along with James Johnston, are the next best-placed artists, each receiving six nominations for the 2027 awards. Mack Geiger follows closely with five nominations, maintaining a strong and diverse competitive field for the major industry prizes.

A robust group of established artists is tied with four nominations each, including Catherine Britt, Dean Perrett, Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham, Morgan Evans, and William Alexander. Their presence indicates a healthy and vibrant year for country music talent across Australia, ensuring no single artist dominates every category despite Forster's clear leadership.

Further down the nomination list, Beccy Cole, Sons of Atticus, Kingswood, The French Family Band, and newcomer Tyla Rodrigues each received three nominations. Additionally, Fanny Lumsden is among the recognized artists, reflecting the broad participation and high volume of quality entries submitted for consideration during this annual cycle.

The nominations for all sixteen categories were officially announced on Tuesday, November 17, during a lunchtime party in central Sydney. This event was strategically timed as part of the broader ARIA Awards week, allowing country music recognition to integrate with the wider Australian music industry calendar and gain high-profile visibility.

Guests at the Sydney launch were treated to live performances by Jake Whittaker, Zac and George, and the event opened with Beccy Cole and Duncan Toombs. The atmosphere celebrated the strength and diversity of the current landscape, with industry leaders emphasizing the talent on display.

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Awards executive producer Peter Ross emphasized the positive trajectory of the genre during the announcement. He stated that the future of Australian country music is certainly in great hands, praising the extraordinary talent, creativity, and diversity that make the industry so special and worthy of such a prestigious platform.

CMAA chair Dobe Newton joined Peter Ross as a guest speaker at the launch, reinforcing the official support behind the ceremony. Their remarks highlighted the enduring popularity and commercial viability of country music in the Australian market, supported by the scale of submissions and attendance.

All told, the Golden Guitars accepted a total of 580 entries for the awards, underscoring the massive engagement within the community. The ceremony is set to be presented on Saturday, January 23, during the Toyota 55th Tamworth Country Music Festival in New South Wales.

Tamworth is recognized as the home of country music in Australia, and the festival is expected to host approximately 30,000 fans on each of its ten days. The event serves as a major cultural touchstone, drawing visitors from across the nation to celebrate the genre's rich heritage and future stars.

The Tamworth Regional Council will present the ceremony at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre. This venue hosts Australia's longest-running music awards show, providing a consistent and iconic location for the industry to gather and honor the year's best achievements in country music.