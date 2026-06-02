Formula One Legend David Coulthard's Wild Stag Do

David Coulthard, the former Formula One driver, was seen enjoying his stag do in Spain with a group of friends, including Sky Sports' Martin Brundle. The night ended with Coulthard needing assistance to return to his hotel after a 13-hour drinking session.

Formula One legend David Coulthard , 55, was recently spotted enjoying his stag do in Spain , ahead of his upcoming wedding to Swedish model Sigrid Silversand, 31.

The event, which lasted over 13 hours, was reportedly fueled by heavy drinking, with Coulthard eventually needing assistance to return to his hotel. The group, consisting of eight individuals including Sky Sports' Martin Brundle, enjoyed a lavish night out, complete with a private waiter and poolside bed at the Hard Rock Hotel in Marbella. Despite the late night, Coulthard was seen posing for photos with fans throughout the event.

The couple, who began dating in 2023 and got engaged during a romantic trip to Mauritius in 2025, plan to tie the knot in Scotland this July. This will be Coulthard's second marriage, as he was previously wed to Belgian Formula One correspondent Karen Minier from 2013 to 2022





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