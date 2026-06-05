Formula One Extends Las Vegas Grand Prix Through 2037

Formula One has announced a ten-year extension for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, keeping the race on the Strip until 2037. The event, which began in 2023, has delivered $3.2 billion in economic impact and become a fan favorite.

Formula One has officially announced a ten-year extension of the Las Vegas Grand Prix , ensuring that the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip will host the world's premier racing series through 2037.

The race, which debuted in 2023, has quickly become a fan favorite, joining the Miami Grand Prix and the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, as one of three American stops on the F1 calendar. The extension underscores the sport's commitment to the U.S. market and the city's unique appeal.

Formula One president Stefano Domenicali expressed enthusiasm about the continuation, stating that the event has been extraordinary since its inception, rapidly establishing itself as a top destination for racing, entertainment, and global business. He highlighted the positive economic impact on the local community and the strong partnerships that made the extension possible.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on a 3.8-mile (6.2-kilometer) street circuit that winds past iconic landmarks such as the Bellagio fountains, the Caesars Palace, and the Venetian. The circuit's mix of high-speed straights and tight corners challenges drivers, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning the inaugural race in 2023 and again in 2025. Mercedes driver George Russell claimed victory in 2024.

In 2025, the all-female F1 Academy series held its first race at the circuit, with Doriane Pin taking the title. The economic impact of the event has been substantial, with Formula One reporting that the three editions held so far generated $3.2 billion in cumulative economic impact for Southern Nevada, thanks to consecutive sellout crowds. Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., described the extension as a defining moment that reflects the strength of local partnerships.

She expressed gratitude to the Clark County Commission, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), resort partners, and the broader Las Vegas community for their support. The 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for November 21, serving as the third-to-last race of the season, followed by the Qatar Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Organizers expect continued growth in attendance and global viewership, with the event attracting A-list celebrities, influencers, and business leaders.

The extension through 2037 ensures that Las Vegas remains a cornerstone of Formula One's presence in the United States, a market that has seen rapid expansion with the addition of the Miami Grand Prix and growing interest in the sport. The race has become a showcase not only for on-track action but also for off-track hospitality and entertainment, leveraging Las Vegas's reputation as a world-class entertainment hub.

As the sport aims to reach new audiences, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will play a key role in promoting F1's brand in North America. The strong partnership between Formula One and local authorities has been instrumental in overcoming logistical challenges, including road closures and nighttime operations. With the extension, both parties are committed to enhancing the event experience for fans and continuing to boost the local economy.

The 2026 race will feature the latest generation of F1 cars, which promise closer racing and more overtaking opportunities. Spectators can expect additional support races and entertainment acts to complement the main event. As Las Vegas prepares to host the Grand Prix for years to come, the city solidifies its status as a premier destination for motorsports, blending speed, luxury, and spectacle in a way only Sin City can





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