Former Yakima Mayor Dave Edler Hospitalized After Crash Killed Wife Susan

A head-on crash killed Susan Edler, wife of former Yakima Mayor Dave Edler, who remains hospitalized. Suspected driver Trevor Stockton faces vehicular homicide charges.

Former Yakima Mayor Dave Edler remains hospitalized after a head-on crash on Sunday that killed his wife, Susan Edler. Susan was pronounced dead at the scene, while Dave Edler was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with two broken arms and facial injuries. Dave Edler, who also played third base for the Seattle Mariners from 1980 to 1983, is a former Major League Baseball player and a longtime public figure in Washington State.

The suspected driver, 26-year-old Trevor Stockton, faces vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges that involve alleged impairment. Stockton appeared in Yakima County Court on Monday, where a judge set his bail at $75,000.

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Edler Crash Investigation and Alleged Impairment Evidence

Authorities responded to a scene along the road near 76th Avenue and Coolidge Road, where they found a Dodge Ram pickup and a Ford Bronco Sport in a ditch. Edler and his wife were trapped inside the Bronco, and fire personnel had to remove the couple from the vehicle.

Stockton reportedly refused to perform any voluntary field sobriety tests. A Yakima police drug recognition officer noted that Stockton had red, watery eyes and slurred speech, which the officer documented during the investigation.

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Investigators obtained a bar tab showing that Stockton and his girlfriend bought a total of nine drinks at a bar about six minutes before the crash. A family member of Stockton also told officers she saw him drinking alcohol at breakfast earlier that morning.

Trevor Stockton Bail Dispute in Yakima County Court

Prosecutors in Yakima County asked the court to set Trevor Stockton's bail at $500,000. A Yakima County deputy prosecuting attorney told the court that the request reflected aggravating factors, including Stockton's decision to drink throughout the day and his behavior after the crash.

A deputy prosecuting attorney also told the court that Stockton chuckled when he was informed that the couple had been seriously injured at the scene. The prosecutor further stated that Stockton repeatedly insulted the drug recognition officer by using a slur for people with mental disabilities.

A public defender representing Stockton objected to any allegations of alcohol use and requested bail of no more than $50,000. The judge ultimately set bail at $75,000, a figure between the two positions presented in court.

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Bail Conditions and Next Steps in the Case

If Stockton is released on bail, the court has ordered him to install an ignition interlock device in any vehicle he may drive. He is also required to enroll in a full-time sobriety program as a condition of release.

Stockton's only prior criminal conviction stems from a 2021 Oregon gross misdemeanor eluding case. That charge was reduced from felony eluding and first-degree criminal trespass charges, according to the available court information.

For the Edler family, the loss of Susan Edler comes after decades of service in the Yakima community. Dave Edler served as Yakima's mayor from 2006 to 2010, and the couple led the Yakima Foursquare Church for 30 years, where Dave Edler also served as a senior pastor and Northwest District supervisor.