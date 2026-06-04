Former Wylie ISD Assistant Principal Arrested for Soliciting Prostitution from Minor

Zachary Neu, a 32-year-old former assistant principal in Wylie ISD, was arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution from a minor. The district confirmed that Neu is no longer employed after his arrest. Wylie ISD Superintendent Kim Spicer released a statement to parents and staff following Neu's arrest, emphasizing that the allegations being investigated are serious and wholly inconsistent with the standards the district expects of its employees.

32-year-old Zachary Neu , a former assistant principal in Wylie ISD, was arrested by the Wylie Police Department and charged with soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Police said Neu had offered to purchase alcohol and lingerie for a recent graduate of Wylie East High School in exchange for sex. The district confirmed he is no longer employed by Wylie ISD after his arrest. Wylie PD had been investigating Neu after receiving a report of inappropriate communication between Neu and a recent graduate of Wylie East High School, who is a minor.

Neu reportedly offered to buy the minor alcohol and send money for lingerie in exchange for sexual conduct. Wylie ISD Superintendent Kim Spicer released a statement to parents and staff following Neu's arrest. The statement emphasized that the allegations being investigated are serious and wholly inconsistent with the standards the district expects of its employees.

Educators hold positions of authority and are entrusted with tremendous responsibility, and they are expected to exercise sound judgment and understand that they are responsible for maintaining appropriate boundaries and relationships with students at all times. The district also encouraged families to monitor the Wylie PD's social media channels and website for updates on the investigation.

As soon as the district became aware of the situation, they took action, notifying Child Protective Services and the State Board for Educator Certification and fully cooperating with law enforcement. Due to the active investigation, the district could not publicly disclose information that might have compromised the investigation or interfered with law enforcement's work. It was important that investigators conducted a thorough and independent investigation. Please know that Mr. Neu is no longer employed by Wylie ISD.

While I am limited in the details I can provide due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I want to be absolutely clear - the allegations being investigated are serious and wholly inconsistent with the standards we expect of our employees. Educators hold positions of authority and are entrusted with tremendous responsibility. As adults, they are expected to exercise sound judgment and understand that they are responsible for maintaining appropriate boundaries and relationships with students at all times.

Under no circumstances should a district employee engage in private communication with a student through personal social media or other unofficial channels. Electronic communication between students and staff should occur only through official district platforms, such as district email or Wylie ISD Connect (ParentSquare). These rules exist to protect students and staff, maintain transparency, and ensure accountability. Employees must never use their position, access, or influence to pursue personal relationships with students.

The fact that a student has graduated does not absolve an educator of their responsibility to act professionally and uphold the trust placed in them by students, families, and the community. Any conduct that violates that trust is unacceptable. I also want to commend our graduate and their family for reporting their concerns to law enforcement. Speaking up when something feels wrong takes courage, and their actions allowed the matter to be investigated quickly.

We are also grateful for the care and responsiveness of Wylie PD and other agencies. At this time, law enforcement has not informed the district of any additional known victims connected to this investigation.

However, if you or your student has information relevant to this matter or if you have concerns about interactions involving the administrator, I strongly encourage you to contact Wylie PD directly. I recognize that news like this is upsetting and may raise questions for families. Please know that Wylie ISD and Wylie PD take allegations involving student safety and staff misconduct very seriously. When concerns are brought forward, they are addressed, reported to the appropriate authorities, and investigated.

I also encourage you to speak with your student about appropriate communication and conduct with adults and to remind them that if they ever feel uncomfortable or concerned about an interaction with anyone, they should tell a parent, trusted adult, or law enforcement immediately





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Zachary Neu Wylie ISD Soliciting Prostitution Minor Wylie Police Department Student Safety Staff Misconduct

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