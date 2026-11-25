Former WWE wrestler Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore has been placed on a ventilator in a U.K. hospital, according to multiple reports.

the 50-year-old traveled back to the U.K. on Monday night. Details about his current condition and whether he is still on a ventilator are unknown.

Dinsmore got his break in WWE as the beloved “Eugene,” who was then-RAW general manager Eric Bischoff’s child-like nephew, in 2004. The character’s energy and “overly excited” innocence while also being a wrestling prodigy who grappled with anyone in the ring, got him over with the wrestling audience.

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WWE via Getty Images He went on to have matches with Triple H at SummerSlam 2004, Kurt Angle in 2005 and William Regal, with whom he won the WWF Tag Team championship in 2004. Dinsmore also shaved Bischoff’s head bald during Taboo Tuesday in 2004.

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He lasted in WWE until 2007, with his last appearance coming on the Aug. 31 SmackDown, where he passed out in a bearhug by Mark Henry after shooting the World’s Strongest Man in the face with a T-shirt gun. WWE via Getty Images Dinsmore began wrestling for Ohio Valley Wrestling in 1996, even becoming the WWE-linked promotion’s world champion 10 times. After leaving WWE, he spent time in Juggalo Championship Wrestling, OVW and numerous other independent promotions.

He served as an NXT trainer from 2013-14. Dinsmore started Midwest All Pro Wrestling in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 2015 before selling in 2021. Eugene enters the ring during Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York on Oct. 4, 2004. Eugene enters the ring during Monday Night RAW at Pepsi Arena in Albany, New York, June 7, 2004.