Former WWE Creed Brothers Debut as Kasper Brothers at AEW Full Gear 2026

The former Creed Brothers Julius and Brutus Creed made a surprise debut at AEW Full Gear 2026 as the Kasper Brothers, attacking the Young Bucks and FTR immediately after the tag team title match.

The former WWE tag team of Julius and Brutus Creed made a shocking appearance at AEW Full Gear 2026, debuting under the new ring names the Kasper Brothers. This unexpected arrival occurred immediately following the main event match where The Young Bucks successfully retained their AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Don Callis Family.

Kasper Brothers Attack Tag Champions

Julius and Brutus Creed entered the ring immediately after the bell, abandoning any pretense of celebration to launch a brutal assault on the newly crowned champions. The two former WWE stars, now known as the Kasper Brothers, joined forces with the faction FTR to attack both The Young Bucks and the Motor City Machine Guns. This coordinated post-match beatdown signaled a clear and hostile intent toward the current tag team hierarchy in All Elite Wrestling.

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Immediate Fallout from WWE Departure

The rapid transition from WWE performers to AEW aggressors has generated significant controversy within the professional wrestling community. Critics argue that the Kasper Brothers destabilized the narrative structure of the event by introducing a new conflict directly after the main card title bout. The sudden intrusion of recently departed WWE talent into an AEW storyline has been characterized by some as a disrespectful disruption of the sporting entertainment format.

Details of the Main Event and Aftermath

The Young Bucks survived a intense challenge from the Don Callis Family to retain their gold, a result that was intended to serve as the primary conclusion to the evening's proceedings. However, the subsequent appearance of the Kasper Brothers and FTR left the champions in a precarious position, facing multiple adversaries simultaneously. This development has shifted the focus from the completed championship match to a new, unresolved storyline involving former WWE stars.

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Reactions from Analysts and Stakeholders

Industry observers and vocal critics have expressed outrage at the timing of the debut, viewing it as an unnecessary complication of a already decisive match. Some commentators suggest that the move prioritizes shock value over orderly storytelling, potentially undermining the significance of the championship result. The decision to have Julius and Brutus Creed attack immediately has been framed by detractors as a betrayal of the traditional pacing expected in professional wrestling events.

What Comes Next for the Faction

The appearance of the Kasper Brothers has created an immediate void in the tag team division, forcing AEW executives to address the new threat. The Young Bucks must now contend with a fresh alliance that includes FTR, while the Motor City Machine Guns also find themselves targeted. The wrestling world is now anticipating how this new faction will integrate into the AEW roster and what consequences will follow for the current champions in upcoming programming.