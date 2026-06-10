Former Wrestler Tyler Mane Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Launches Awareness Campaign

Tyler Mane, 59, announced his breast cancer diagnosis and start of chemotherapy, urging fans to share his story to raise awareness of this rare disease in men and promote early detection.

In a candid video posted to Facebook, former professional wrestler and actor Tyler Mane disclosed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer and began chemotherapy on the day of the announcement.

The 59‑year‑old, known for his roles in movies such as "The Personals" and "Universal Soldier" as well as his time in World Championship Wrestling, described the diagnosis as "bad news" but stressed his determination to confront the disease head‑on. He explained that male breast cancer is a rare condition, accounting for less than one percent of all breast cancer cases in the United States, and that it is often discovered at a later stage because men are less likely to recognize early symptoms.

Mane said his doctors initially dismissed his concerns, but his wife, Renae Geerlings, urged him to have a suspicious lump removed, which ultimately led to the diagnosis. Mane used the platform of his social‑media following to raise awareness about a disease that is frequently overlooked in men.

He urged viewers to share the video with ten friends and to follow his journey, promising to document the ups and downs of his treatment in an effort to educate the public and reduce the stigma surrounding male breast cancer. He highlighted that the condition typically affects men in their sixties, with the average age of diagnosis ranging from 60 to 70, and that early detection dramatically improves outcomes.

By speaking openly, he hopes to encourage other men to pay attention to changes in the skin covering the chest, such as dimpling, puckering, scaling, or color alterations, which can be early warning signs. The actor also addressed broader myths about breast cancer, noting that while the risk for men is low, it is not nonexistent, and that the disease can appear at any age.

He emphasized that delayed diagnosis often results in worse prognoses and that increased public knowledge could lead to earlier medical intervention. Mane's outreach is part of a growing movement among public figures to spotlight health issues that receive limited media coverage, aiming to empower patients and families with information and support.

As he begins his chemotherapy regimen, he asks for encouragement, solidarity, and the sharing of his message so that more men will understand that breast cancer is not a women‑only disease and that early detection can save lives





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