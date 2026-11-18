Jorge Linares, who is originally from Venezuela, earned championship titles in three different weight categories throughout his two-decade career.

Former Venezuelan world boxing champion Jorge Linares remained in ICE custody Wednesday after immigration authorities arrested him in Texas three days ago, as friends and colleagues in the boxing community advocated for his release.

Throughout his two-decade career, Linares won 47 of his 56 bouts and held world titles at lightweight, ​featherweight and super featherweight. Known to his fans as “El Niño de Oro” , Linares, 41, retired in 2023.

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On Sunday, after he was arrested at the El Paso International Airport, Linares alerted his followers on X, writing in a Spanish-language post,A spokesperson for ICE told NBC News on Wednesday that U.S. Border Patrol agents and ICE officers arrested Linares because he’s not authorized to be in the country. According to ICE, Linares first came to the U.S. on Oct. 26, 2023, “with permission to stay for a temporary period, but in defiance of our nation’s laws, he overstayed his welcome.

”“We are in communication with ICE and are working to resolve this matter as quickly as possible. Immigration matters follow established procedures, and those procedures take time,” the law firm said.

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“We are confident in Mr. Linares’s position and ask his fans, the press and the public for patience in the meantime. ”Linares is being held in the El Paso Processing Center. The ICE spokesperson said he will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. The ICE spokesperson added that having “a pending application or work authorization does not confer legal status in the United States.

”Monica Schloeter, owner of the boxing gym Brawlerz Box, said Linares works out at her gym at least three times a week and serves as mentor to boxers of all ages.

“He’s like family to us now. He shares Christmas, birthdays and New Year’s with us. So, this has really hit us hard,”.

“Everyone here loves Jorge. He always comes and talks to the children. He mentors all the groups, from the youngest to the oldest. He’s a wonderful person.

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He always wants to help everyone. ”he is in contact with Linares and his family .

“He’s fine. He’s surrounded by people who are treating him well, mostly other Latinos and officers who recognized him. ”