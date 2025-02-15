Former Women's Prison Eyed as Migrant Detention Center Amid Trump Crackdown

The defunct FCI Dublin women's prison in California is under consideration to house migrant detainees as part of President Trump's national immigration crackdown. This move has sparked outcry from advocates and prison officials who cite the facility's history of abuse and neglect.

An aerial view of the former FCI Dublin federal women’s prison in Dublin, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Signs mounted this week that President Donald Trump ’s national immigration crackdown could include a migrant detention center at the defunct FCI Dublin women’s prison. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were spotted conducting an assessment at the shuttered facility on Thursday and Friday, according to John Kostelnik, a federal prison union leader.

Kostelnik earlier this week sought information about the facility’s future in a letter to prison officials. A “structural assessment” of the prison was conducted over the summer and later turned over to ICE, he said. The prison's closure in April came after years of sexual abuse, retaliation and poor physical and mental health care led to scores of lawsuits and the unprecedented appointment of an independent monitor. At the time of the building’s closure, the prison system’s leaders justified the move as necessary, given low staffing levels and the “considerable repairs” needed to reopen. The prisons union and migrant advocates blasted the idea of turning FCI Dublin into such a detention center as “disheartening” and “horrifying.” “The idea that ICE would house people in a facility that another branch of government has acknowledged is not safe is absurd,” said Susan Beaty, an attorney with the California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice. “We have every reason to believe that the sort of deeply entrenched problems of Dublin — abuse, retaliation, neglect — would only continue if ICE took over the facility.” Beaty cited court testimony in her organization’s lawsuit against the Bureau of Prisons over abuses at FCI Dublin, where prison leaders estimated “tens of millions of dollars” worth of improvements were needed at the facility to make it safe. “Reopening the prison — where black mold and asbestos were quite literally making people sick — and locking up non-citizens there would be deeply cruel and reveal the failure of the federal government to enact true structural change,” said Kendra Drysdale, a former FCI Dublin inmate and an advocate with the California Coalition for Women Prisoners. “ICE detention centers are notorious for the very same forms of abuse.”Over the past month, sightings of ICE agents in communities across the Bay Area, from San Jose to Concord, have heightened fears while spurring protests and pledges by some elected officials to help immigrants in their communities. After one such ICE operation in January, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan expressed hope that federal immigration agents were targeting “violent and serious criminals” instead of “neighbors who are contributing and law-abiding members of our community.”In a statement on Friday, the ICE communications team said that “we can confirm that ICE is exploring all options to meet its current and future detention requirements” amid a “significant number of criminal arrests.” To help with that demand for space, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said it is assisting ICE agents “by housing detainees and will continue to support our law enforcement partners to fulfill the administration’s policy objectives.” Neither agency would confirm Friday whether FCI Dublin would be among the locations to house migrants. The Bureau of Prisons referred that question to ICE, which said it “cannot confirm individual pre-decisional conversations.” When federal prison leaders first moved to close the facility in April, the Dublin compound had 501 inmates at the main FCI Dublin prison and 104 inmates in a minimum security camp on the property. On Friday, Kostelnik denounced the notion of FCI Dublin opening as a detention center for migrants, calling it “demoralizing.” “They haven’t fixed anything,” Kostelnik said. “They did assessments to see how much (improvements would cost), and that was the extent of what they’ve done. They have not improved anything to the facility.” He said a similar decision to house migrants at federal prisons during Trump’s first term was “one of the worst things I’ve ever dealt with in my career,” adding he believed the facility's past problems would continue under ICE





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IMMIGRATION DETENTION TRUMP CALIFORNIA PRISON ABUSE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Swimmer Paula Scanlan Celebrates Trump's Executive Order Banning Transgender Women in Women's SportsPaula Scanlan, a former collegiate swimmer who competed alongside transgender athlete Lia Thomas, expresses her support for President Trump's executive order barring transgender athletes from competing in women's sports. She shares her personal experience of sharing locker room space with a biologically male athlete, highlighting the discomfort and vulnerability it caused. Scanlan also celebrates the growing support for this issue, particularly among young people.

Read more »

Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Transgender Women From Women's SportsPresident Trump signed an executive order that bans transgender women from competing in girls' and women's sports, sparking both celebration and condemnation. Supporters argue it restores fairness in athletics, while critics decry it as discriminatory and harmful to transgender individuals.

Read more »

Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Trans Women from Women's SportsPresident Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender women from participating in women's sports, claiming to protect women's athletics. The order faces criticism for its harmful impact on transgender individuals and its disregard for scientific evidence regarding transgender athletes. Critics argue that the order is rooted in transphobia and seeks to further marginalize the transgender community.

Read more »

Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Transgender Women and Girls from Women's SportsPresident Donald Trump signed an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, sparking immediate pushback from California and other states that allow transgender student-athletes to compete according to their gender identity.

Read more »

Trump to Sign Executive Order Banning Transgender Women from Women's SportsPresident Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on National Girls and Women in Sports Day to prohibit transgender women from competing in women's sports. The order aims to uphold biological sex as the basis for gender classifications in sports, reversing the Biden administration's attempt to redefine sex under Title IX. Trump has repeatedly stated his intention to end transgender participation in women's sports, citing fairness and the protection of women's athletic opportunities.

Read more »

Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Transgender Women From Women's SportsPresident Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at preventing transgender women from competing in women's or girls' sporting events. The order marks a further step in the Trump administration's efforts to restrict transgender rights.

Read more »