Former Wisconsin Badgers NFL Players Position for Super Bowl Run

Cole Van Lanen, T.J. Edwards, and Andrew Van Ginkel lead former Badgers with strong playoff chances as the NFL season reaches its halfway mark in late 2026.

Cole Van Lanen and three other former Wisconsin Badgers are currently on NFL rosters with genuine opportunities to contend for the Super Bowl in February. With the professional football season past its halfway point, fans are gaining clarity on which squads possess the roster depth and tactical execution necessary to challenge for the championship trophy.

Several teams are exceeding preseason projections while others are underperforming relative to expectations. However, the presence of multiple former Badgers on high-performing rosters suggests that Wisconsin football alumni are well-positioned to make a significant impact during the critical playoff stretch ahead.

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Van Lanen Bolsters Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently hold a 6-2 record and lead the AFC South division, giving offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen a favorable path to postseason success. Van Lanen signed a three-year contract extension in January after establishing himself as a key starter since the University of Wisconsin released him following the 2020 season.

The Jaguars have actively improved their roster by acquiring former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis via trade to strengthen their defensive front. This move, combined with Van Lanen protecting the quarterback, enhances their ability to compete for the division title and secure a high seed in the playoffs.

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Edwards Leads Chicago Bears Charge

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards is playing for a 7-2 team that sits atop the NFC North division as the schedule approaches the midpoint of the regular season. Edwards, who spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining Chicago in 2023, brings valuable experience from a previous Super Bowl appearance with the Eagles during the 2022 season.

The Bears are viewed as a legitimate playoff-caliber team capable of sustaining their current level of performance through the remainder of the year. If they maintain this trajectory, Edwards will have another opportunity to reach the championship game, this time representing the Bears rather than his former team.

Van Ginkel Supports Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel contributes to a 6-2 squad that remains in contention for the NFC North despite recent losses to the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. Van Ginkel has recorded 7.5 sacks on the season and demonstrates versatility by rushing the passer, dropping into coverage, and making plays against the run.

The Vikings are looking to bounce back and solidify their position in the NFC North standings. Van Ginkel's ability to make impacts across multiple phases of the game makes him a vital asset if Minnesota aims to reverse its recent momentum and advance deep into the postseason.

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Best Championship Odds Among Badgers

While T.J. Edwards anchors a strong Chicago defense and Andrew Van Ginkel provides elite pass-rushing skills for Minnesota, Cole Van Lanen currently offers the former Badger with the best statistical opportunity to win a Super Bowl ring. The Jaguars sit in a dominant position within the AFC South and have added significant defensive firepower through the acquisition of Jordan Davis.

With only a limited number of games remaining on the regular season schedule, the Jacksonville Jaguars appear poised to secure home-field advantage and a favorable playoff bracket. Van Lanen's contract stability and the team's current standing make him the primary Wisconsin representative with a realistic shot at the championship title in February.