Former White Sox World Series Champion Bobby Jenks Battles Stage 4 Stomach Cancer

Former MLB pitcher Bobby Jenks, known for his role in the White Sox's 2005 World Series victory, is facing a Stage 4 stomach cancer diagnosis. Jenks is undergoing treatment in Portugal while reflecting on his past lifestyle choices and their potential impact on his health.

A former Major League Baseball pitcher who helped the Chicago White Sox claim their most recent World Series title is battling Stage 4 stomach cancer . Bobby Jenks is receiving treatment at a hospital near his wife's family in Portugal for adenocarcinoma, a type of stomach cancer , according to Scott Merkin of MLB .com.

This health battle follows the devastating loss of Jenks' Pacific Palisades home and personal baseball memorabilia in a massive wildfire that scorched 23,707 acres in Southern California in January. \Jenks, reflecting on his past lifestyle, acknowledged that it likely contributed to his current situation. 'You know, the s--t I was doing in my 20s and early 30s, no normal person would have survived,' he told Merkin. 'So, in one way, I'm grateful to be alive. In another way, I'm not surprised this happened. It goes to show you have to take care of yourself from top to bottom with nutrition and exercise and having a good daily plan.' He emphasized the importance of a balanced lifestyle, stating, 'I'm not saying you need to turn yourself into a Greek god, but you need to watch what you put into your body. Unfortunately, in my 20s, it was the last thing on my mind, being worried about what was going in. I'm not saying that's 100 percent the factor of what happened here.' \Jenks had a successful, albeit brief, seven-year career in Major League Baseball. He debuted with the White Sox in July 2005 and played a pivotal role in their World Series victory that same year, serving as the team's closer. He was selected for the All-Star team twice in the following years and averaged an impressive 33 saves per season. However, after a 2010 season marked by a career-high 4.44 ERA, the White Sox decided not to renew his contract. He signed with the Boston Red Sox in 2011 but only appeared in 19 games before being released in 2012 with a 6.32 ERA. This marked the end of his major league playing days. Since retiring, Jenks has transitioned to coaching, winning the Pioneer League championship in 2022 as the manager of the Grand Junction Rockies. He later managed the independent Windy City Thunderbolts in 2024, expressing his desire to return to the team in 2025. The White Sox are also planning a 20-year World Series reunion for the weekend of July 11, an event Jenks hopes to attend in person





