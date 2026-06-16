Former Wasilla doctor sentenced to nearly 3 1/2 years in federal prison for child sex abuse material

A Wasilla doctor and business owner was sentenced Monday to nearly 3 1/2 years in federal prison for possessing child sexual abuse material.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A Wasilla doctor and business owner was sentenced Monday to nearly 3 1/2 years in federal prison for possessing child sexual abuse material.

Content warning: This article contains information about child sexual abuse that some readers might find disturbing. Jeffrey Lynn Sponsler, 68, was sentenced to 41 months behind bars followed by 15 years of supervised release, according to information provided in court. A Wasilla doctor and business owner was sentenced Monday to nearly 3 1/2 years in federal prison for possessing child sexual abuse material.

In addition to prison and supervision, the court ordered him to pay a $20,000 fine and more than $20,000 in assessments intended to benefit victims of child pornography offenses. Sponsler was present in court on Monday, and when given a chance to address the court, he said he fully accepted responsibility.

“I sincerely apologize for my inappropriate actions that brought us here today,” Sponsler said. “I promise to obey the laws of the United States for the rest of my life. ”after a federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment accusing him of one count of possessing child pornography, court records show.

The indictment alleged that on or about March 17, 2025, Sponsler knowingly possessed and accessed with intent to view a computer disk or other material containing images of child pornography involving a prepubescent child and a child under 12. One external hard drive owned by Sponsler allegedly contained roughly 59,000 images and videos of nude minors, the U.S. Department of Justice stated.

Federal prosecutors said the case began after investigators received a tip and obtained a warrant to search Sponsler’s home for electronics and other evidence of child exploitation. In a memorandum filed in support of pretrial detention, prosecutors said agents found what appeared to be a home office with multiple computers and dozens of electronic devices, including desktop computers, laptops, external hard drives, memory cards, DVDs and VHS tapes.

Prosecutors alleged an initial review revealed an extensive, organized collection of images and videos, and that Sponsler edited images to focus on young girls’ genitalia and created slideshows using PowerPoint presentations featuring children, according to the court filing. Sponsler owned the Alaska Brain Center in Wasilla as well as Alaska Music and Arts, a music, karate and dance studio that serves children, according to prosecutors.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Alaska State Troopers, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, resources are available on the Alaska Children’s Alliance and Alaska Children’s Trust websites. To report abuse or neglect, call the state’s hotline at 1-800-478-4444 or the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.

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