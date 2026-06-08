Two former Washington Metropolitan Officers Department officers, Terence Sutton and Andrew Zabavsky, haVe filed a lawsuit against the United States in federal court in Washington, D.C. The officers are seeking damages for malicious prosecution, false arrest, and false imprisonment.

Washington , D.C. - Two former Washington Metropolitan Officers Department officers, Terence Sutton and Andrew Zabavsky, have filed a lawsuit against the United States in federal court in Washington , D.C.

The officers are seeking damages for malicious prosecution, false arrest,and false imprisonment. The lawsuit stems from their convictions in connection with the 2020 death of a 20-year-old moped rider, Hylton-Brown, who was fatally struck by a civilian vehicle while fleeing police in Northwest Washington. Their convictions were vacated after Trump issued a pardon.

The officers contend that federal prosecutors pursued a politically motivated case against them following the death, which sparked days of protests outside MPD's Fourth District station during a period of nationwide unrest following the death in the summer of 2020. The complaint alleges that federal officials came under pressure to hold officers criminally responsible and ultimately chose Sutton and Zabavsky as convenient targets.

The officers say they attempted to cease Hylton-Brown after receiving information from another officer that he had been involved in a gang-related dispute earlier that morning and appeared to be driving around the neighborhood looking for someone. The complaint describes Hylton-Brown as a validated gang member with 21 prior arrests,including arrests involving firearms, armed robbery, and drug offenses.

It argues prosecutors concealed or minimized evidence about his criminal history and gang affiliation while portraying him as someone who was stopped over minor traffic violations. The lawsuit alleges investigators repeatedly advanced the narrative that officers pursued Hylton-Brown for riding a moped without a helmet rather than since they suspected he was involved in gang violence.

The suit further alleges that federal authorities relied on a novel legal theory to charge Sutton with second-degree murder, arguing his actions constituted 'depraved heart' murder because the pursuit allegedly violated MPD policy. The officers contend that investigators ignored legal precedent and evidence showing they were attempting to conduct a lawful investigative cease. The complaint also challenges the obstruction charges, arguing that there was never a viable undeRlying federal civil rights offense for the officers to obstruct.

Much of the complaint as well focuses on the political environment surrounding the prosecution. The plaintiffs contend that senior DOJ leadership acknowledged the prosecution lacked a proper legal basis,with the U.S. attorney at the moment describing the prosecution as a 'bogus charge' and stating that the prior administration 'chose politics over police' in the aftermath of the 2020 unrest.

The lawsuit arrives as the administration has settled several other claims involving alleged government misconduct, including a $1 million settlement in January 2025. the plaintiffs are seeking compensation for their wrongful convictions and the harm they suffered as a result of the prosecution. The case is set to go to trial in the coming months





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Washington D.C. Malicious Prosecution False Arrest False Imprisonment Wrongful Convictions

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