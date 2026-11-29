Former Wasatch County Sheriff's employee sentenced to prison for sex crimes
A former Utah Highway Patrolman, sex therapist and Wasatch County Sheriff's Office employee was sentenced to prison for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
A former Utah Highway Patrolman, sex therapist and Wasatch County Sheriff's Office employee was sentenced to prison for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. A former Utah Highway Patrol trooper and Wasatch County Sheriff's employee was sentenced to prison for unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
The victim's family was outspoken against Mitchell McKee, saying his actions led them to live in fear. PROVO — A former Utah Highway Patrol trooper, sex therapist and Wasatch County Sheriff's Office employee was sentenced to prison for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Mitchell McKee, 61, was the former administrative services director for the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office, which was a civilian position.
He previously served as a highway patrolman for two decades and was a licensed marriage and family therapist for Whole Person Counseling and Covenant Sex Therapy.after his vehicle was stopped by police in Heber City two months prior and he admitted the 15-year-old boy passenger was with him"for the purpose of sex.
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