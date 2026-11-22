Luke Lindenmeyer broke Nebraska’s tight end receptions record during the Huskers’ 31–28 upset of Ohio State.

Luke Lindenmeyer’s final home game delivered a school record and a Nebraska victory more than a decade in the making. The former walk-on broke the Huskers’ single-season receptions record for a tight end during Saturday’s 31–28 win over Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.

His 39th catch of the season moved him past Austin Allen, who previously held the record with 38 receptions in 2021. Lindenmeyer hit the milestone during a game that ultimately ended Nebraska’s ranked-win drought dating to September 2016. Lindenmeyer’s individual achievement became part of one of the program’s most significant afternoons in years. He helped Nebraska respond to Ohio State’s opening touchdown, catching an 11-yard scoring pass from Anthony Colandrea in the first quarter.

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The touchdown brought the Huskers even and began a stretch in which Nebraska scored 21 consecutive points. For Lindenmeyer, the record marked another step in a career built gradually. The Papillion-La Vista High School product joined Nebraska as a walk-on and appeared in one game during his redshirt season in 2022. He contributed as a blocker before becoming a more prominent receiving option, entering the 2025 season with just five career catches.

He then started all 13 games in 2025, recording 29 receptions for 312 yards and two touchdowns while earning honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition. His commitment to Nebraska preceded that expanded role.

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“They took a chance on me so I’m going to give them my all,” Lindenmeyer said before the Akron game in 2025, according to a transcript published by Nebraska. He explained that he wanted to finish his career with the Huskers regardless of whether he became a starter. He credited the support surrounding the program and described preparation as the foundation of his confidence. That development has continued to shine this season.

Lindenmeyer entered Saturday with 35 receptions for 333 yards and two touchdowns, already surpassing his previous season highs in catches and receiving yards. His fourth reception against Ohio State moved him into sole possession of the school’s tight end record. The player he passed set a substantial standard. Allen earned Big Ten Tight End of the Year honors in 2021, when his 38 catches and 602 receiving yards established Nebraska records at the position.

Lindenmeyer surpassed the receptions mark Saturday. His Senior Day ended with more than an individual accomplishment. The Nebraska native who once arrived without a scholarship helped deliver the ranked victory Huskers fans had waited a decade to celebrate. The former walk-on broke the Huskers’ single-season receptions record for a tight end during Saturday’s 31–28 win overat Memorial Stadium.

His 39th catch of the season moved him past Austin Allen, who previously held the record with 38 receptions in 2021. Lindenmeyer’s individual achievement became part of one of the program’s most significant afternoons in years. He helped Nebraska respond to Ohio State’s opening touchdown, catching an 11-yard scoring pass from Anthony Colandrea in the first quarter. The touchdown brought the Huskers even and began a stretch in which Nebraska scored 21 consecutive points.

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The Papillion-La Vista High School product joined Nebraska as a walk-on and appeared in one game during his redshirt season in 2022. He contributed as a blocker before becoming a more prominent receiving option, entering the 2025 season with just five career catches. He then started all 13 games in 2025, recording 29 receptions for 312 yards and two touchdowns while earning honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition.

“They took a chance on me so I’m going to give them my all,” Lindenmeyer said before the Akron game in 2025, according to a transcript published by Nebraska. He explained that he wanted to finish his career with the Huskers regardless of whether he became a starter. He credited the support surrounding the program and described preparation as the foundation of his confidence.

Lindenmeyer entered Saturday with 35 receptions for 333 yards and two touchdowns, already surpassing his previous season highs in catches and receiving yards. His fourth reception against Ohio State moved him into sole possession of the school’s tight end record. The player he passed set a substantial standard. Allen earned Big Ten Tight End of the Year honors in 2021, when his 38 catches and 602 receiving yards established Nebraska records at the position.

Lindenmeyer surpassed the receptions mark Saturday. The Nebraska native who once arrived without a scholarship helped deliver the ranked victory Huskers fans had waited a decade to celebrate.