Former WA Inmate Wins $150K in Assault Case; Hosts Demand Equal Prison Reform Focus

Mozzy Clark receives $150K verdict in Washington prison assault lawsuit. KIRO hosts Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin discuss officer liability and call for consistent advocacy for all incarcerated individuals regardless of identity.

A federal jury in Tacoma has awarded former inmate Mozzy Clark $150,000 after she successfully sued over allegations that correctional staff failed to protect her from a cellmate. The legal victory highlights systemic failures at the women's prison located in Gig Harbor, Washington, where the assault occurred. This judgment sets a precedent for holding individual officers accountable for negligence in inmate safety protocols.

Jury Finds Officer Gregory Brooks Liable for Negligence

The jury ruled that corrections officer Gregory Brooks was liable for the failure to protect Clark, while simultaneously ruling in favor of the other officer named during the trial proceedings. Clark alleged that she was placed in a cell with Christie Williams, a transgender inmate who had been transferred from a men's prison. She stated that she repeatedly begged staff to move her to another cell, but officers dismissed her complaints and laughed off her fears for her safety.

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Scott and Reutin Criticize Inconsistent Public Empathy

On KIRO Newsradio, host Gee Scott and co-host Ursula Reutin supported holding staff accountable while calling for the same level of concern for all incarcerated people. Scott emphasized that when an inmate tells officers they feel unsafe and that something is happening to them, those reports must be taken seriously regardless of the circumstances. Reutin questioned whether public outrage over this specific case extends to other prisoners living in what she described as horrific conditions at many private prisons.

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Debate Over Transgender Inmate Treatment and Accountability

Reutin argued that society seems to demonize the transgender community, describing them as the boogeyman for 2026. She noted that the time and energy people put into demonizing this community is outsized compared to other groups. She pointed out the history of violence associated with Christie Williams, stating that placing her with women was asking for trouble. However, she also asked why the public does not show similar concern when transgender people themselves are attacked in prison settings.

Call for Universal Prison Reform and Safety Standards

Scott returned to Reutin's earlier call to keep the same energy of advocacy regardless of who is involved in an assault. She expressed gladness that the jury did the right thing by finding Brooks liable. Reutin questioned if people truly care about what goes on in prison when it does not involve high-profile identities. The discussion underscored a need for consistent application of empathy and safety standards across all correctional facilities in the state.