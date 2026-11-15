Former WA GOP Chair Chris Vance Declares Trump Era Over

Former Washington State Republican Party chairman Chris Vance argues the Trump era has ended after devastating election losses, calling for a return to Reaganite values despite current leadership opposition.

Former Washington State Republican Party chairman Chris Vance asserts that the political era dominated by Donald Trump has officially concluded, urging the state party to pivot back to its traditional conservative foundations. Vance argues that the recent electoral results in Washington State demonstrate a clear rejection of the current political trajectory by local voters.

Trump Era Declaration and Election Context

Vance stated unequivocally on the day following the November 3 election that the former president will never again lead the Republican Party in a national election due to constitutional and calendar constraints. He wrote that the state GOP followed Trump over the electoral cliff like a pack of obedient lemmings, resulting in severe losses for the party. The Republicans lost nine seats in the state House of Representatives, leaving them with only 29 of the 98 total seats.

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This outcome leaves the Democratic Party with a two-thirds supermajority in the legislature, a significant shift from the balance of power that existed at the start of this century when Republicans held half the chamber. Vance described the election as not just a defeat but a disaster for Washington Republicans across the state and nationally.

Our Republican Legacy and Core Conservative Values

Vance leads Our Republican Legacy, a national group founded in 2024 by former U.S. Senators John Danforth and William Cohen, along with the late Alan Simpson. The organization aims to steer the party back to what Vance describes as its core conservative, Reaganite values. The group currently reports having 31 state chairs and tens of thousands of members.

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While Our Republican Legacy does not endorse candidates or give money to campaigns, Vance believes the current leadership is ignoring the signals sent by the electorate. He emphasizes that a party becomes whatever its presidential nominee is, noting that Republicans who disagreed with Trump on issues like tariffs, NATO, or Ukraine eventually fell in line because he was the leader.

Internal Party Conflict and Leadership Challenges

The current leaders of the Washington State GOP do not share Vance's assessment that the Trump era is over. Walsh, the current party chair, plans to run for another term in January and will face a challenge from Pierce County Republican Chair Dave McMullan. McMullan's complaints focus primarily on fundraising and candidate support rather than breaking with Trump.

Vance expressed frustration that the groups he most wants to reach are not letting him into the room. He noted that even after their losses, congressional Republicans showed little appetite for a wholesale break from Trump, recently picking Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as their next leader. Vance argues that picking a different kind of nominee in 2028 would allow the party to change just as fast as it aligned with Trump previously.

Future Political Strategy and Democratic Critique

Vance outlined specific criteria for a future Republican nominee, stating they must care about the national debt, keep taxes low, oppose tariffs, and support allies like NATO and Ukraine. He explicitly stated that he likes Nebraska Republican Jim Langevin but warned that JD Vance, noting no relation, should not be the next nominee. He called a JD Vance nomination a disaster for the party.

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Despite his criticisms, Vance also targeted Washington Democrats, arguing they have gone too far left in Olympia and continue raising taxes despite growing revenue. He pointed out that even though revenue has doubled and an income tax on millionaires was just passed, Democrats plan to try and pass more taxes when they reconvene in January.

Vance concluded that the weakness of the Republican Party has allowed Democrats to run wild in Washington State. He believes the people of Washington are ready to vote for something different, but it cannot be the MAGA version of the Republican Party, which he asserts does not work on the West Coast. He cited recent Democratic wins in Mississippi, Texas, and Kansas, as well as the Conservative majority win in British Columbia, as evidence that the political tide can turn quickly when the public becomes sufficiently upset.