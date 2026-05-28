Former Vogue Model Archie Soames Stands Trial for Serial Abuse of Three Ex-Partners

A former British army soldier and Vogue model is on trial for a pattern of coercive and violent behaviour against three women, including forcing one to strip and throwing boiling water at her.

A former Vogue model and British army soldier, Archie Soames , 30, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of a pattern of coercive, controlling, and violent behaviour against three former partners between 2019 and 2025.

The prosecutor, Imogen Nelson, stated that Soames is a "serial abuser of women" and subjected all three victims to sustained abuse. The first victim, Jennifer Calliste, endured a horrific assault on May 21, 2020. Soames allegedly punched her repeatedly until she blacked out, struck her with a mop handle, forced her to strip naked, and threw boiling water at her. She fled naked to a neighbour's flat to cool her burns in the shower.

Soames was arrested, but Calliste was initially not supportive of the investigation. The second victim, Gabriella Marshall, met Soames in February 2023 and moved into his Pimlico flat in summer 2023. Multiple abusive incidents were described, including slapping her face, kicking her in the groin, and twice strangling her to the point of breathlessness. He also destroyed her belongings, such as glasses and two laptops.

Their relationship ended in July 2024 after a final violent episode where Soames punched her, kicked her with work boots, and forcibly unlocked her phone to transfer £700 to himself, while threatening to rape, kill, and stab others. Soames claimed he never saw any injuries and did not cause them. The third victim, Anna Traore, met Soames on Tinder in early 2025.

The relationship became abusive within two weeks, with Soames calling her a "dumb b****", throwing her to the floor, and making her feel worthless. He would shout at her, manipulate her guilt for making friends, and after she refused sex on July 10, 2025, he threw her belongings, broke her mobile phone, refused to let her leave, and spat on her face. She was locked in fear for six hours.

Soames's twin brother was present during that incident and Traore was blamed for an argument between the brothers. Soames denies a total of 13 charges across the three victims, including controlling and coercive behaviour, actual bodily harm, false imprisonment, intentional strangulation, and criminal damage. He has a background as a model, having walked for Vivienne Westwood at London Fashion Week in 2018 and modelled for ASOS with his twin brother. He also releases music under the name 2Crashi. The trial is expected to last two weeks





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Archie Soames Vogue Model Domestic Abuse Coercive Control Trial Southwark Crown Court Boiling Water Assault Strangulation Fashion Model Serial Abuser

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