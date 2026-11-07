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Former Virginia soccer coach charged with having sex with 17-year-old player

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Former Virginia soccer coach charged with having sex with 17-year-old player
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Shannon Meyyar, 47, a former soccer coach at Williamsburg Christian Academy, has been charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. Court documents allege that Meyyar engaged …

A former Virginia soccer coach is accused of sexually exploiting a teenage boy on her team in a months-long relationship that allegedly began when he was 17, according to police and court records.with a minor following an investigation by law enforcement officers.with the 17-year-old student for two to three months, beginning in February 2019, while working as a soccer coach at Williamsburg Christian Academy in Virginia.

Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail The victim revealed to law enforcement that Meyyar had contacted him through social media, said court papers. Some of the alleged sexual encounters took place inside Meyyar’s home, while others occurred in her car at the end of a dead-end road in James City County,“The tip came in on Tuesday, and immediately afterwards, our detectives launched an investigation,” police public information spokeswoman Patty Schlosser told The Post.

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“What they found led to them to arrest Meyyar on Thursday. ”Williamsburg Christian Academy confirmed that Meyyar had worked as an independently contracted co-ed soccer coach during the 2019 season. She also coached intermittently during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, the school said.

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“WCA is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement in this matter,” the school said in a statement. Meyyar acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations when interviewed by police but did not deny them, WAVY reported. The Police Department said that the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information should call the James City County Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 757-253-1800, contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

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