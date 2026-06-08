Former Village Roadshow Exec Bri Hennessey, Producer Amanda Massetti Launch Production Shingle

The new company, Pasta & Tacos Productions, worked on ‘Chili Finger’ starring Judy Greer and is in postproduction on a horror film starring Lucy Hale.

associate producer Amanda Massetti have formed a new production shingle focused on character-centered and writer-driven stories. Pasta & Tacos Productions — the name nodding to the founders’ Mexican-American and Italian-American backgrounds, respectively — quietly launched in 2025 but went public this week with its development slate across film and television, spanning true crime, comedy and thriller projects.

“We created P&T to champion bold, writer-driven stories and collaborate with voices we believe in,” Massetti said in a statement. “Our goal is to build a slate that balances grounded genres – be it comedy, thriller, drama or true crime – with real cultural resonance. ”as well as a true crime thriller inspired by the life of Australian detective Peter Seymour, who penned the 2013 book“Great work comes from great collaborators.

We’re focused on building a slate that reflects both strong creative voices and real commercial opportunity,” Hennessey said in a statement. , a dark comedy starring Judy Greer, Bryan Cranston, Sean Astin and John Goodman that debuted at the South by Southwest festival in March. On, the company worked with Darkwell Entertainment and YellowHouse Entertainment, and plans to continue working with both companies and developing and producing feature films.

Hennessey previously headed up scripted television with Alix Jaffe at Village Roadshow Entertainment and prior to that held roles at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Hello Sunshine and Happy Madison. Massetti, meanwhile, has spent 15 years in production on projects including





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