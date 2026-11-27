Former Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe declares victory in California's 72nd Assembly District, reportedly ending a 36-year Republican hold.

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Faust argues that elected officials are disregarding the will of the voters after 56 percent supported the girls' sports law. The legal battle highlights ongoing parental frustration with local district policies regarding fairness in female athletic competitions. , but one of the most improbable could be former Minnesota Vikings punter and LGBTQ+ activist Chris Kluwe, who was arrested at aThe outspoken anti-Trump activist declared victory in California’s 72nd Assembly District, reportedly ending a 36-year Republican hold on the seat.