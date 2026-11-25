Dr Johnny Douglas, 51, has been defrocked by the Diocese of Rochester following a tribunal ruling on his manipulative relationship with a parishioner and his immediate marriage to Helen Ford.

Former Reverend Dr Johnny Douglas, 51, has been permanently banned from the clergy after a church tribunal concluded he exploited a vulnerable parishioner for a secret affair. The decision comes shortly after Dr Douglas married Helen Ford, 35, for the third time, just weeks after his suspension from the Diocese of Rochester was made public.

Tribunal Finds Manipulative Relationship With Parishioner

A church tribunal determined that Dr Douglas engaged in a 20-month relationship characterized as manipulative and dishonest with a woman who had sought his spiritual guidance in 2022. The proceedings revealed that the former clergyman took advantage of the woman's vulnerable state, violating the trust placed in him as a spiritual leader.

Also read Rev Dr Johnny Douglas Receives Lifetime Ban for Clerical Misconduct

The affair included a sexual encounter on a rocking chair, an incident described in detail during the tribunal. The secret relationship reportedly collapsed in late 2023 when the woman confronted Dr Douglas and discovered another woman hiding under his desk, exposing the extent of his duplicity.

Rapid Remarriage to Helen Ford After Suspension

Dr Douglas was divorced by his second wife, Julie King, at the beginning of 2024. Following the dissolution of that marriage, he was suspended by the Diocese of Rochester as his personal conduct came under scrutiny. Despite the suspension, Dr Douglas proceeded to marry Helen Ford by November 2024.

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He announced the wedding on Facebook, describing the event as a lucky gift and noting that he and his new wife celebrated their union with a mini-moon in Budapest. The announcement was posted shortly after his legal separation from King was finalized, moving quickly from suspension to remarriage.

Congregation Shock and Community Impact in Kent

Members of the congregation at St Peter's Church in Hextable and St Paul's Church in Swanley Village in Kent expressed shock at the revelation. Neighbors described Dr Douglas as bright and bubbly, noting his positive impact on the community, including helping to establish a popular community cafe.

One neighbor reported that Dr Douglas and King performed a midnight flit from their home, The Vicarage, leaving without notice some time before his public suspension. The sudden departure left the house empty, with no one aware of the impending scandal that would soon engulf the former vicar.

Background of Marriages and Future Prohibitions

Dr Douglas married his first wife, Hannah Robinson, in July 1997 in Salford, Greater Manchester. That marriage ended in divorce after a few years. He subsequently married Julie King in the early 2000s, and the couple has two children aged 25 and 24.

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The tribunal's ruling results in Dr Douglas being defrocked, stripping him of his clerical status for life. He will not be permitted to return to any ministry role, marking the end of a seven-year tenure in Kent that began when he was announced as vicar in October 2017.