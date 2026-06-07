Former Utah Jazz scout Richard Smith previews NBA draft

Richard Smith spent four decades working in various roles for the Utah Jazz, but most notably served as a collegiate and international scout, always on the prow

FILE - BYU forward AJ Dybantsa dunks in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Waco, Texas.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File Richard Smith spent four decades working in various roles for the Utah Jazz, but most notably served as a collegiate and international scout, always on the prowl for the next best fit for the team. Now retired, he still keeps a close eye on the game. If you're attending a Jazz game at the Delta Center, there's a good chance he's in the building, too.

With the NBA Draft approaching in June, "Smitty" joined Adam Mikulich on a recent edition of Talkin' Sports to explain the process NBA teams use to scout draft prospects and share his genuine reaction to learning the Jazz had landed the No. 2 overall pick. He also discusses the strengths of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cam Boozer, who are widely expected to be the top three selections in the first round June 23.

Utah lawmakers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed frustration Saturday after the U.S. Department of War omitted the faithBaby wipes sold nationwide at a popular grocery store chain were recalled due to a potentially infectious microbial contamination. Salt Lake City police reminded Utahns of road closures and traffic delays ahead of the Utah Pride Parade, which takes place annually in downtown Salt Lake City.

Several homes have been evacuated after a grass fire broke out near the Saratoga Springs Temple in Utah County. City officials said the Glambert Lane Fire brokeResidents of at least 20 apartment units were displaced, and several officers were treated at a hospital after a large fire ignited in a St. George complex. St.





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