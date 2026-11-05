Former UTA and FaZe Clan Execs Launch Creator Management Firm ISO

Mike Lee, the former head of gaming and livestreaming at UTA Creators, and Darren Yan, former chief talent officer at FaZe Clan, are launching the firm, which is backed by Influence Media Partners.

A pair of veteran executives from the creator space are launching new venture meant to help digital creators expand their businesses across content, music, products and live experiences.

The management and representation company is called ISO, and is being launched by Mike Lee, the former head of gaming and livestreaming at UTA Creators, who is CEO, and Darren Yan, former chief talent officer at FaZe Clan, who is head of music. The company’s talent roster includes PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween, Ironmouse, Lacy, Vanillamace, Kyedae, RDCWorld, with brand clients that include Electronic Arts, Discord, Underdog and Icenova.

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ISO says it has more than 90 clients, with a heavy focus on livestreamers, gamers, artists, VTubers and lifestyle creators across beauty, food and other verticals. Creators are increasingly leveraging the audiences they have built through their streams and social channels to build businesses elsewhere, and at the same time brands are eager to work with creators on campaigns and original content. Firms like ISO can help connect those dots.

“The next household name is already online, building an audience, and ISO was built for that talent,” said Mike Lee, CEO and co-founder of ISO. “Today’s gatekeepers are algorithms, so understanding discovery, engagement and how content travels is essential.

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Every creator we work with is running a real business, and our job is to give it room to grow through original IP, products, live events, and expansion into China and platforms like TikTok Shop, where most of the industry still isn’t set up to compete. ” “At Influence, we look to invest in partners who bring an innovative approach to the business of culture and entertainment,” added Lylette Pizarro, founder & co-managing partner of Influence Media Partners.

“Mike, Darren and the team at ISO are reimagining talent representation for athat has fundamentally transformed how audiences are built, culture is shaped and revenue is generated. ISO’s playbook directly aligns with our values and investment philosophy, and we’re excited to support their growth. ” “Talent development used to be the heart of every company in the representation business.

ISO is bringing it back with our model built for the new generation where musicians and creators increasingly share the same playbook: build an audience directly, then build a business around it,” said Darren Yan, co-founder and head of music at ISO.

“We invest in our clients from the earliest stages across music, media, products, live events, gaming and tech, with our A&R team applying the same lens to artists by building global fandom online before the market catches on. ”