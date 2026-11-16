Former USMNT Star Backs Emma Hayes to Replace Mauricio Pochettino in Historic Plan

The USWNT manager has the sort of résumé the USMNT would love to find.

Former USMNT midfielder Kyle Martino has urged U.S. Soccer to put its faith in USWNT manager Emma Hayes to lead both the men’s and women’s sides following the impending departure of Mauricio Pochettino.after the November international window, U.S. Soccer has set its bar high in its search for a replacement—perhaps too high, after former Manchester City manager, Martino has urged U.S. Soccer to look at Hayes and make history by handing her the keys to both the men’s and women’s teams.

“Emma Hayes is one of the best coaches in the world,” Martino said. “She’s got an incredible résumé. She’s done it abroad and done it here. She’s got a great relationship with U.S. Soccer and she’s got a great relationship with the fans.

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“We have equal pay for our players. We were a country that led the charge there, with other nations, let’s lead the charge on equal opportunities. Very rarely does it overlap. The Women’s World Cup overlaps with the Gold Cup but I’ve got an answer there.

Let Cherundolo take the Olympic team to the Gold Cup.

“Emma Hayes. Right now. It’s a commercial business at the end of the day. Let Emma do it.

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You’ve got a national training center—both teams there at the same time. Let Emma do both!

“Manage both teams. Manage the men and women at the same time. No one’s ever done it, let’s do it. Let’s lead the world of sports.

”Hayes’s stunning work with Chelsea has previously seen her linked with several men’s teams. | Harriet Lander/Chelsea FC/Getty Imagesmanager, she only reached that post through years of stunning success leading Chelsea Women in England’s Women’s Super League. Hayes joined Chelsea in the summer of 2012 and spent 12 glorious years with the Blues, winning seven WSL titles and turning the club into one of the premier forces of women’s soccer.

Even those unfamiliar with her managerial career directly were captivated by her insight and brilliance as a pundit on English TV at Euro 2020—a performance that played a huge role in shifting the general feeling towards women’s soccer in the country. Links to men’s managerial posts have been somewhat frequent for Hayes over the years, although most of the speculation tipped her to leave an elite Chelsea Women’s side to start fresh in the lower leagues of English men’s soccer.

“As an Olympic gold medal-winning coach, the biggest priority for every media outlet in the British interviews I did afterwards was the men’s game,” she toldWhen it was suggested that men’s soccer operates with a sort of podium system, in which high-level women’s success is looked as a “bronze” compared to the “gold” of managing in the men’s game, Hayes agreed: “I don’t know how playing in front of 43,000 to win the Olympics at Parc des Princes can be a bronze. Know what I mean?

Like, not to take anything away from Shrewsbury Town or Grimsby—which is the suggested level I should go into if I became a men’s coach. ” Fatigued from the relentless nature of the narrative in England, Hayes has felt refreshed in the U.S., working in a system that takes as much pride in its women’s game as it does the men’s.

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“We win the Olympics and in America they want to talk about the greatness of winning an Olympics. I come to England and have a week with the press and they want to ask me when I’m going into the men’s game! The morbid fascination with asking me that question … Going forward, I’m just going to refuse to answer it. ”Hayes is highly unlikely to shift her focus away from the USWNT.

| Georgia Soares/USSF/Getty Images There’s no denying the legacy Hayes has left on soccer. Seven titles in the most competitive European women’s league there is and countless individual accolades would be impressive enough even without her 2024 gold medal to prove she can cut it in international soccer as well. That résumé is, without a doubt, the sort of thing U.S. Soccer is looking for for the USMNT role.

Very few, if any, of the candidates will be able to come close to offering her pedigree, which is why Hayes has previously looked down on suggestions she still needs to prove herself in the men’s game. This is a serial, high-level winner we’re talking about, after all. If Hayes is to jump into the world of men’s soccer, she would only contemplate doing so at a sufficiently high level.

The USMNT post is likely the sort of thing that could convince her in principle. The reality is, however, Hayes is highly unlikely to be the next USMNT manager. She has already reached what is widely accepted to be the pinnacle of women’s international soccer at the helm of the USWNT, the No. 2-ranked nation in the world, and remains solely focused on replacing Spain back at the top of the standings.

The men’s national team, rebuilding in 16th in its respective rankings, is on a different sort of path—one which Hayes has made it clear she is happy to avoid. Taking charge of both the USMNT and the USWNT is a fascinating proposal from Martino, but one which makes little sense logistically.

Focusing on two teams at the same time would be nearly impossible—there is a reason it has never been done at the highest of levels—so do not expect to see Hayes standing alongside Cavan Sullivan and Co. any time soon. Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University.

He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.