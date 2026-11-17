Mauricio Pochettino says American sports reward losers, blasting Major League Soccer's lack of promotion and relegation as he departs the USMNT.

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Also read Former USMNT Star Backs Emma Hayes to Replace Mauricio Pochettino in Historic Plan

Americans are used to dominating just about every sport we care about, which makes our ongoing mediocrity in men’s soccer tough to swallow.heads to Manchester United after 26 months in charge, his takeaways from running U.S. soccer are a bad look for the program. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. United States Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts to a call with the assistant referee during the international friendly match between the United States and Germany at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. , on June 6, 2026. Coming from European football, trying to build a winner inside a system that cushions failure was a problem from day one.

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He summed up America's dilemma with soccer to Spanish newspaperMajor League Soccer , nobody gets booted out of the league, and finishing in the cellar just gets you rewarded with a top draft pick. That setup completely kills the survival instinct you need to win at the highest level.

"If you start in MLS and you haven’t won a game in three months and you’re at the bottom, what’s the consequence if there’s no promotion or relegation, no international competition? Pochettino said.

"Soccer is different: if you reward those who don’t win, if you don’t have goals, you don’t fight. If I lose, what happens? Nothing. They just fire the coach.

"American sports fans have been calling this out for years: U.S. soccer is overly corporate and flat-out soft when real trophies are on the line. Mauricio Pochettino, head coach of the United States men's soccer team, drinks water during a press conference in Los Angeles on June 11, 2026, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Paraguay.

"Also, the American player is disciplined, but with a sense of complacency that isn’t good in soccer," he said. "It took us a year and a half to change that mentality. "the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, where the U.S. watched Mexico win the title in the final, Pochettino refused to give his most talented player the captain’s armband.

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He rolled with veteran Tim Ream at the 2026 World Cup, then passed over Pulisic again in October in favor of Tyler Adams. Pulisic can take over a game when he’s locked in, but putting up zero goals at a World Cup after taking a voluntary summer off raises fair questions about whether America’s biggest star has the grit to actually lead.

Even while keeping things friendly with the American soccer press corps, he clearly got tired of coverage that graded the team on a soft curve instead of holding players to real international standards. Christian Pulisic of the United States is consoled by Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of the United States, after being substituted during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium at Seattle Stadium on July 6, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino of United States of America celebrates after a win in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between United States of America and Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1, 2026 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. "I understand the culture of football," Pochettino insisted. To be fair, Pochettino’s point only goes so far.

America’s closed-league setup keeps franchises financially stable instead of letting clubs go bankrupt like they do in Europe, and the USMNT’s 4-1TEAM USA ISSUES STATEMENT IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH AFTER DISASTROUS WORLD CUP EXIT As U.S. Soccer starts looking at potential successors like Steve Cherundolo, B.J. Callaghan, Pellegrino Matarazzo and former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, whom Pochettino recommended for the job.

Until U.S. soccer stops protecting players from failure, this program is going to stay an afterthought when the real heavyweights show up.