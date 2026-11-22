John Palmer, former US Ambassador to Portugal and technology pioneer who founded SkyTel Communications, has died at age 92 in Jackson, Mississippi, leaving a legacy in business and philanthropy.

John Palmer, the prominent Mississippi businessman, philanthropist, and former U.S. Ambassador to Portugal, died on Monday in Jackson. He was 92 years old. A native of Corinth, Palmer built a significant career spanning technology, diplomacy, and community leadership before his passing.

From Accounting to Mobile Tech Pioneer

Palmer attended the University of Mississippi on a basketball scholarship, graduating with a bachelor's degree in accounting. After serving two years in the Army, he returned to Ole Miss to earn his MBA. While he began his professional life as an accountant, he founded an answering service in Jackson that eventually evolved into Mobile Communications Corporation of America.

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Under his direction, Mobile Communications grew to become one of the largest paging companies in the United States. He later sold this business to BellSouth Corporation. During this transition, Palmer spun off the mobile paging feature into SkyTel Communications, which the New York Times described in 1993 as a pioneer in advanced paging technology.

Beyond his telecommunications ventures, Palmer founded GulfSouth Capital, an investment firm. He also served on the President's Export Council and held board member positions at AmSouth Bancorporation, EastGroup, and Entergy Corporation. His business acumen helped establish him as a key economic figure in the region for decades.

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Philanthropy and MIND Center Leadership

As a community leader, Palmer served as chairman of the National Trustees of the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington. He sat on the boards of the Foundation for the Mid South, Millsaps College, and the University of Mississippi Foundation. Inspired by his family's personal experience with Alzheimer's disease, he played a pivotal role in establishing the MIND Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Palmer led the advisory group for the MIND Center for many years, supporting its status as a leader in dementia and Alzheimer's research. Meredith Aldridge, UMMC's chief development officer, stated that Ambassador Palmer was a strident advocate who supported the center's efforts philanthropically. She noted that his legacy is one of service to his country, his family, and all Mississippians.

Presidential Appointment and Diplomatic Service

In 2001, President George W. Bush appointed Palmer as the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal. He served in this diplomatic role until 2004. His appointment recognized his extensive experience in business and his commitment to international relations. His tenure as ambassador added a significant chapter to his public service record alongside his domestic achievements.

Palmer also maintained strong ties to his alma mater. In 1986, he gave $1 million to establish a fellowship at the University of Mississippi to help students pursue an MBA. Forty years after this gift, it had helped hundreds of students. In 2025, he was inducted into the School of Business Administration Hall of Fame. Rich Gentry, the dean, praised Palmer for building an international company while keeping it in his home state.

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Funeral Arrangements and Final Details

A funeral service for John Palmer will be held at 2 p.m. on November 23 at Northminster Baptist Church in Jackson. Visitation is scheduled to begin at the church at noon on the same day. This event will mark the final public farewell for a man who profoundly impacted Mississippi's business and cultural landscape.

Editor's note: John Palmer was a donor to Mississippi Today, as is his wife, Carol. This story was originally published by Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.