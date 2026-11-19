A former local politician in Swindon was convicted for drugging and raping his wife over 13 years. Four men were also found guilty of sexual offenses against Joanne Young after being recruited by her ex-husband for a dark fetish.

Authorities in Swindon, southwest England, have secured convictions against a former local politician and four accomplices for a prolonged campaign of sexual abuse against the politician's wife. The case, which came to light in 2024, reveals a disturbing pattern of drugging and assault that spanned more than a decade. The perpetrator, identified in court documents as Young, orchestrated the crimes by recruiting strangers he met online to sexually assault his sleeping spouse.

The chilling details emerged during police interviews released on Thursday, where Young admitted to a specific fetish involving wife-sharing. Despite claiming monogamy, he told officers that his fantasy required other men to rape his unconscious wife. He confessed to lacing her drinks to render her unaware of the assaults, which occurred repeatedly at their home over a period of 13 years. Young waived his anonymity to describe the psychological manipulation and physical control he exercised over his partner.

Also read Death penalty sought for suspect accused of stabbing Phoenix teen 27 times if convicted

Convictions At Winchester Crown Court

Four men were found guilty of sexual offenses against Joanne Young at Winchester Crown Court on November 19. Norman Macksoni, aged 48, was convicted of rape. Richard Wilkins, 62, was found guilty of both rape and sexual assault by penetration. Conor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, received a conviction for sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching. Mohammed Hassan, 38, was also convicted of sexual touching. These verdicts conclude the primary phase of the trial regarding the men recruited by the husband.

A fifth individual, 47-year-old Dean Hamilton, had previously pleaded guilty in February to rape, assault by penetration, and two counts of sexual assault against Joanne. The legal proceedings also addressed the actions of Young himself, who pleaded guilty in January to more than 50 charges. These charges included 11 counts of rape, as well as offenses related to recording the abuse and publishing it online hundreds of times. The sheer volume of charges highlights the systematic nature of the criminal enterprise.

Advertisement

Online Postings Exposed The Crimes

The investigation began when police were alerted to a social media account linked to Young posting bestiality images in 2024. This digital footprint allowed authorities to seize devices containing extensive videos and images of the abuse inflicted on Joanne. The online presence of these illegal materials provided the critical evidence needed to unravel the conspiracy. Investigators discovered that Young had posted images of Joanne tied to a bed and blindfolded while strangers participated in the assaults.

Prosecutors noted that Young sought to recruit individuals of any age and race to participate in the abuse. The defendant claimed to police that he would ask his wife if she wanted other men involved, but the evidence and her testimony indicated she was rendered unconscious by laced drinks. Young stated he would rather not discuss further details, citing the personal nature of the crimes, but the court records paint a clear picture of premeditated exploitation.

Impact On Victim And Legal Implications

Joanne Young has spoken publicly about the devastating impact of the crimes, stating that the abuse cost her the life she previously knew. She described the betrayal by the person she trusted most in the world as horrific. Her decision to come forward was driven by a desire to highlight the gaps in current legal protections. She urged the government to prioritize reforms to ensure women are properly protected from similar forms of non-consensual exploitation in the future.

The defense arguments presented by the convicted men claimed that Joanne had consented to the acts and that they were participating in a shared fantasy. However, the court rejected these claims in light of the evidence regarding her unconscious state. Young's police interviews further dismantled the consent argument by revealing his unilateral control over the situation. The convictions serve as a stark reminder of the severity of drugging and sexual violence.