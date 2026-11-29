Ex-PMs and chancellors support using €10 billion in frozen Russian sovereign wealth to fund Ukraine, establishing a punitive financial mechanism for future Russian hostility.

Former British Prime Ministers and Chancellors have united to endorse a strategic proposal to redirect frozen Russian sovereign wealth to support Ukraine. This initiative aims to provide immediate financial aid to Kyiv while establishing a deterrent framework against Moscow's ongoing hostility toward Western nations.

Financial Support Mechanism Details

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the former head of the British military, and General David Petraeus, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, have jointly authored a call for Western governments to unlock an initial tranche of ten billion euros in frozen Russian funds. Their proposal outlines a system where approximately two hundred and fifty billion euros of Russian sovereign money held in global banks would be repurposed to aid Kyiv.

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The architects of this plan emphasize that the funding should not be static. They propose a dynamic model where additional tranches of cash are released to Ukraine every time Russia commits a hostile act against Western allies. This approach is designed to create a direct financial correlation between Russian aggression and the resources available to its adversary.

The primary objective, as stated by the former military and intelligence leaders, extends beyond mere fundraising. It serves to demonstrate to Vladimir Putin that his actions in what the Kremlin terms a hybrid war against NATO members carry tangible and escalating consequences.

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Political Endorsement and Strategic Rationale

The call for asset seizure has garnered explicit support from a significant coalition of former British political leaders. According to reports, former Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson, alongside former Prime Minister David Cameron, have endorsed the strategy. Additionally, former Chancellors of the Exchequer, including Rachel Reeves and Sir Jeremy Hunt, have publicly aligned with this fiscal intervention.

Sir Tony and General Petraeus argue that Russia's reckless activities, ranging from airspace violations to threats against critical infrastructure, pose growing risks of escalation and miscalculation. They contend that labeling these actions as hybrid warfare should not diminish their seriousness, as they form part of a sustained campaign to weaken European resolve and divide the continent.

Rishi Sunak stated that seizing Russian funds is the right decision both strategically and morally. He argued that this measure will signal to Putin that the West will not allow Ukraine to fail due to a lack of resources. Sunak further noted that this approach offers the fairest solution to Western publics who have demonstrated strong support for Ukraine over the past four and a half years.

Consequences and Future Implications

Rachel Reeves emphasized that the time has arrived to utilize the estimated three hundred billion euros in frozen Russian sovereign assets to back Ukraine in its defense against Russia. She stressed that the UK must collaborate closely with European and other international allies to ensure all avenues are explored to provide the financial means necessary for Ukraine to win the conflict.

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General Petraeus and Admiral Radakin urged Western nations to respond with carefully calibrated financial consequences. They proposed that an initial commitment to make ten billion euros available through appropriate legal mechanisms would send a powerful message of resolve. They suggested that further measures could follow in response to clearly attributable attacks on civilians or serious violations of European sovereignty.

Sir Jeremy Hunt reinforced this stance by asserting that Vladimir Putin must believe he cannot win the conflict. He argued that providing funding on this scale is the most effective way to alter the strategic calculus of the Kremlin. Hunt concluded that it is time to change the rules of the game, ensuring that Putin understands he cannot simply wait for Europe to tire of the war.

This unified front of former British leaders highlights a shift in political consensus regarding the use of frozen assets. The proposed mechanism ties future financial penalties directly to Russian military and hybrid actions, creating a continuous deterrent structure aimed at protecting Western sovereignty and supporting Ukrainian resilience.