Sir John Jenkins argues that Labour's planned apology for the slave trade and weak stance on territories invites further demands from grievance groups.

Sir John Jenkins has issued a stark warning to the current Government, arguing that the planned formal apology for Britain's historical role in the slave trade represents a dangerous pattern of capitulation that will ultimately cost the United Kingdom dearly. The former top diplomat and ex-Foreign Office director for the Middle East and North Africa stated clearly on Thursday that these concessions are not acts of moral leadership but rather openings for financial exploitation by external parties seeking reparations.

Strategic Weakness And Reparations

In a newly released report for the conservative think tank Policy Exchange, Sir John Jenkins draws a direct line between the current Government's approach to slavery and its handling of other geopolitical issues, describing the entire strategy as a shakedown orchestrated by professional grievance entrepreneurs. He argues that the British State has developed a culture of surrender that only invites further demands from groups looking to extract wealth from UK taxpayers rather than seeking genuine justice or historical understanding.

Also read Public Opposes Slave Trade Reparations While Apology Support Grows

He points specifically to the recent political discussions surrounding the Chagos Islands, where attempts to settle sovereignty disputes have instead created new challenges and emboldened other nations, such as Argentina, to push their own claims regarding the Falklands. Jenkins asserts that by unnecessarily accepting non-binding court rulings on the archipelago, the current administration has signaled weakness on the world stage that adversaries are eager to exploit.

Financial Costs And Competing Views

The financial stakes of this approach are significant, with Jenkins noting that the UN has voted in favor of Britain and other former colonial powers paying reparations, a move that has opened the door to increasingly extravagant claims such as an estimated £18 trillion bill for slavery. He describes these demands as ranging from the ignorant to the bizarre, characterizing the modern discourse as a cynical mercenary effort by groups to take advantage of a guilt-ridden West that is too quick to buy off adversaries with national resources.

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham has acknowledged the need for historical reflection and agreed to hold talks on the harms caused by the slave trade during a meeting of Commonwealth countries in Antigua this week. While Burnham has ruled out paying direct reparations, he has expressed willingness to provide other forms of support, including a £40 million investment in Caribbean infrastructure and assistance with debt repayments for struggling nations, a process Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband suggests will conclude within a year.

Military Strength And Policy Shifts

To counter what he views as a debilitating loss of confidence, Jenkins argues that the Government must abandon tired mantras about soft power and instead focus on rebuilding the Armed Forces to reassert Britain's position globally. Professor John Bew, a foreign policy adviser to four prime ministers, supported this view in his foreword to the report, stating that British society has a propensity for self-flagellation that leaves the nation vulnerable to exploitation by those who see an opportunity to take advantage of a country appearing too up for grabs.

The report ultimately calls for a stiffening of the spine in foreign policy, urging the Government to pursue historical self-reflection rather than self-flagellation to avoid offering an open invitation for others to drain the national treasury. By maintaining a strong sovereign stance and refusing to yield to pressure from professional grievance lobbyists, the UK can protect its interests and prevent the kind of financial and territorial losses that Jenkins warns are inevitable under the current approach.