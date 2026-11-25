A former UK defence minister admits to lying in Parliament about missing medical records of 20,000 nuclear test veterans, calling for an independent inquiry into the scandal.

A former UK defence minister has issued a public apology for making a false statement to the House of Commons eight years ago regarding the treatment of nuclear test veterans. This admission concerns the decades-long controversy surrounding 20,000 servicemen who were exposed to nuclear radiation in the Pacific and Australian desert during the 1950s and 1960s.

Admission of False Parliamentary Testimony

The minister, who previously held responsibility for veterans affairs, confessed to the House of Commons that he had relied on incorrect information provided by the Ministry of Defence. He stated that he now knows his previous declaration to be an outright lie, specifically regarding whether blood samples had been collected from these servicemen at the time of the tests.

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At that time, veterans and their advocates were demanding compensation for cancers and other severe illnesses they developed later in life. Access to blood samples was critical to supporting these claims, yet the Ministry of Defence claimed it was unable to locate any information suggesting such samples had been taken. The minister repeated this denial in Parliament, believing it to be true.

Investigation Reveals Missing Medical Records

In 2024, after years of government inaction, the Ministry of Defence was finally compelled to conduct a thorough investigation into these historical practices. The findings revealed that medical examinations and blood testing were carried out for most of the testing period across all three branches of the British Armed Services.

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Crucially, the investigation also confirmed that some blood-testing records were missing and that others had been destroyed due to administrative errors. While the Ministry of Defence stated it found no evidence of intentional concealment, the former minister suggested there may have been a cover-up on a scale comparable to the infected blood scandal and the wrongful prosecution of sub-postmasters.

Human Cost of Cold War Testing Programs

The human toll of these operations is profound, with many of the affected servicemen now in their 80s and 90s. Pilots flew through mushroom clouds, while others sailed through contaminated waters or crawled across areas exposed to radioactive fallout. Some witnessed nuclear explosions from distances that seem almost unimaginably close by modern standards.

John Morris, 88, from Rochdale, recalls being sent to Christmas Island in the Pacific at age 18 to work in a military laundry handling contaminated clothing. He vividly remembers being 20 miles from an explosion 20 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb, yet seeing every sinew and bone in his hand through sunglasses. He later suffered from stomach and prostate cancer, a bone marrow deficiency, and lost his baby son Steven.

Legal Battles and Delayed Justice

Ken McGinley, a Royal Engineers sapper, witnessed five detonations on Christmas Island as a 19-year-old. He was medically discharged at 21 with a duodenal ulcer that required the removal of two-thirds of his stomach. He also became infertile, developed a rare blood cancer, and before his death in 2024, was diagnosed with stage four lung and kidney cancer.

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In 1983, Mr. McGinley formed the British Nuclear Test Veterans Association to press the Government into action. Unlike other nations such as the US, France, and the Soviet Union, which established compensation schemes, British veterans faced the extraordinary burden of proving their ill-health decades later without vital medical records.

Call for Independent Historical Inquiry

The former minister believes that the stonewalling of these nuclear veterans has persisted for seven decades, driven by an institutional focus on self-defense rather than those harmed. He anticipates that an independent inquiry, expected to be announced by Andy Burnham this week, will determine whether the Ministry of Defence engaged in deliberate deception.

While 1,000 veterans and their families took the Ministry of Defence to court in 2007 to seek compensation, their bid failed. The Ministry of Defence fought the case extensively, instructing the Atomic Weapons Establishment to assemble documentation into a searchable database called Merlin, rather than taking the opportunity to right the wrongs of the past.