Cyril Shing, dismissed for gross misconduct involving a student at UAL, now works at Kingston University. This report details the disciplinary proceedings and his subsequent legal challenges regarding alleged racial bias in his termination.

Cyril Shing, a senior lecturer at the University of the Arts London, has secured a position in the interior design department at Kingston University, located approximately 13 miles from his former employer. This development marks a significant professional shift for Shing, who was dismissed from his academic role over two years ago due to gross misconduct charges stemming from a romantic relationship with a student.

Employment Shift to Kingston University

The Chinese-born academic, who is in his fifties, commenced his new role at Kingston University just nine months after his abrupt termination from the University of the Arts London. The Daily Mail confirmed that Shing is now working in a capacity similar to his previous senior lectureship, effectively maintaining his standing in the higher education sector despite the severe professional repercussions of his prior employment dispute.

Also read Canal+ Launches Academy Backed By SA President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Relationship and Misconduct Allegations

Shing's dismissal originated from his romantic involvement with a 29-year-old female student, identified only as EA, whom he met while he had been employed at the London-based arts university for over a decade. The relationship began as an intense friendship but escalated when Shing initiated physical affection, including kissing EA during dinner dates and expressing hopes to marry her, which made the student uncomfortable and led to the relationship's termination.

The Complaint and Disciplinary Outcome

Following the breakup, EA reported Shing's behavior to university administration after he drove to her residence in March 2020, just days before the first national coronavirus lockdown, and waited outside her home when she ceased communication. Professor David Crow, Shing's department manager and a former graphic designer who had designed a Rolling Stones album cover, concluded that Shing had engaged in inappropriate professional behavior and ordered his immediate dismissal without notice in December 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Racial Bias Claims and Legal Challenges

Shing challenged his dismissal through an industrial tribunal, arguing that his Chinese ethnicity contributed to a harsher penalty compared to non-Chinese colleagues who faced similar allegations but received lighter sanctions, such as final written warnings. He further alleged that Professor Crow had previously maintained a personal relationship with a junior staff member without facing disciplinary action, asserting that he had simply misunderstood the university's professional boundaries policy and offered to undergo training.

Current Status and Ongoing Dispute

Despite Shing's unsuccessful legal challenge and his acknowledgment of making unintentional errors in his conduct toward the student, he has successfully transitioned to a new academic position in the same region. The case highlights the strict enforcement of professional boundaries in UK higher education institutions and the potential for significant career disruptions when academic misconduct claims are substantiated by student complaints.