Former TuneCore CEO Gleeson Joins beatBread Advisory Board to Expand Capital Options for Artists

Gleeson leads a new advisory group at beatBread to develop flexible loan products and strategy as the fintech firm expands its AI-driven lending to independent musicians globally.

Former TuneCore chief executive Gleeson has formally joined the advisory board of beatBread, a fintech platform founded in 2020 that provides financial capital to independent artists, songwriters, and music companies. The appointment comes as the company seeks to refine its strategic direction and product offerings in a market that is becoming increasingly competitive for financial advances directed toward creative professionals.

Gleeson Advisory Group Strategy

Gleeson will lead an advisory group dedicated to guiding beatBread's thinking on the development of new, more flexible advance and loan products. This strategic initiative is designed to address the long-term business strategy and market positioning of the firm. Gleeson stated that the group will bring extensive expertise to help navigate the evolving landscape of artist finance. The primary goal is to ensure that financial tools evolve at a pace that matches the sophistication of modern independent music businesses.

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The former TuneCore executive emphasized that independent artists, songwriters, and music companies are building increasingly sophisticated businesses. He noted that the financial tools available to them have not always kept pace with this professional growth. Gleeson was installed as the chief executive officer of beatBread in September 2025. He expressed excitement about bringing his experience and perspectives to help determine what comes next for the company.

Capital Expansion and Technology

beatBread was founded in 2020 with a specific mission to issue capital to independent artists, labels, and songwriters who wish to maintain ownership of their music. The platform allows creators to access funds without surrendering their intellectual property rights. The company reports that it has issued approximately $100 million in advances through some 2,000 transactions with creators to date.

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To support its growth and technological capabilities, beatBread raised $124 million last year in credit and equity capital. This funding round included investment from Citi, longtime investor Deciens Capital, and other partners. The capital is intended to scale the company's AI-enhanced underwriting technology, known as chordCashAI, internationally. This technology is central to the firm's ability to assess risk and approve loans efficiently.

New Board Advisors and Expertise

In addition to Gleeson, beatBread has brought on Toole as a board advisor on artificial intelligence and machine learning. Toole brings significant technical expertise to the advisory board, having previously served as a staff machine-learning engineer at Spotify. His background includes co-founding Fritz AI, a company focused on mobile computer vision technology.

The appointment of Toole complements the strategic focus of Gleeson by adding deep technical insight into the AI systems that underpin beatBread's lending model. This combination of financial strategy and artificial intelligence expertise is intended to strengthen the company's competitive position. The advisory board aims to ensure that the technology continues to evolve in a way that supports the diverse needs of the independent music sector.

Market Context and Future Outlook

The music industry has seen a surge in demand for alternative financing options as artists increasingly operate as independent business entities. Traditional banking services often fail to meet the unique cash flow needs of creators who may have irregular income streams. beatBread aims to fill this gap by leveraging data-driven underwriting to provide accessible capital.

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As the company expands its international reach, the advisory group will play a critical role in shaping the future of these financial products. The integration of advanced AI technologies like chordCashAI is expected to further streamline the approval process. Stakeholders in the music industry are watching closely to see how these new products will impact the financial landscape for independent creators.