Former Tubi chief executive takes top job at SiriusXM

Anjali Sud will succeed Jennifer Witz as chief executive of SiriusXM on Jan. 1.

Anjali Sud, most recently the chief executive officer of the ad-supported streaming service Tubi, is taking the top job at the subscription audio entertainment company SiriusXM.

SiriusXM announced Monday that Sud will succeed current chief executive Jennifer Witz, who is stepping down Dec. 31 and will remain in an advisory role through next year. Sud, 43, has been an independent director of SiriusXM since 2025. In a statement, the company cited her extensive experience in digital media and streaming businesses. She has led Tubi since 2023.

Also read SiriusXM Names Former Tubi CEO Anjali Sud As New Chief Executive, Jennifer Witz Steps Down

The platform has grown to 110 million monthly users and is now a profit center for Fox Corp., which acquired the company in 2020. How a grocery and oil magnate became New York’s king of talk radio“I am honored to lead SiriusXM in its next chapter,” said Sud.

“Premium audio experiences will be more important than ever to the future of entertainment, and I believe SiriusXM can evolve to lead that future. ”SiriusXM offers live and on-demand programming across music, talk, news, sports, and podcasts, and the company reaches around 255 million monthly listeners across its platforms. , SiriusXM has moved aggressively into podcasting and specialty channels built around personalities with passionate followings including Conan O’Brien’s “Team Coco,” and Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy.

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” The service also offers shows or channels from such personalities as Trevor Noah, Kevin Hart, Stephen A. Smith, and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly. Last month, SiriusXM reported having 33 million total subscribers. In the third quarter of 2026, the company reported revenue of $1.6 billion for its flagship SiriusXM segment, flat with its year-ago performance. Gross profit increased slightly to $963 million.

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.