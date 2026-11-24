Matt Braynard argues a leadership change could help the GOP shift focus and advance Trump's agenda ahead of 2028.

A former Trump campaign strategist is urging the president to resign, arguing that the GOP would be better positioned for the 2028 election while also being able to advance Trump's agenda following what he called a “Republican apocalypse” in the midterms.

In an op-ed published in The Daily Caller on Monday, Matt Braynard proposed that Trump resign on January 20, 2027, paving the way for Vice President JD Vance to assume the presidency. He argued that the move would make it harder for Democrats to center their 2028 campaigns on Trump, as they did in the midterms.

Also read Matt Damon picks unexpected film as most challenging to make after The Odyssey

“If he resigns, he vaporizes the left’s best and only weapon in its fight for political power,” he wrote. The White House responded to Newsweek's request for comment on Braynard's proposal with a one-word reply from spokesperson Davis Ingle: "Who?

" Braynard called Trump "the greatest president of the last hundred years" and listed several accomplishments which he said "rival those of the Founders. ” The Republican consultant credited the president with several policy achievements, from dramatically reducing illegal crossings at the southern border to bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. Braynard, however, argued the party's midterm election losses should not be dismissed as a routine midterm setback.

Trump hit the campaign trail for a 28-stop midterm rally blitz this fall, addressing large crowds and urging voters to “pretend” he was on the ballot and support Republicans up and down the ticket.

“Thousands and thousands of people at every rally, and if I was on the ballot, we would have won,” Trump said on November 4. “There was such love at those rallies, it was incredible, we weren’t able to transfer the love to candidates. ” The November 3 midterms resulted in a sweeping victory for Democrats, who flipped control of both the House and Senate and made significant gains in traditionally Republican territory.

Democrats picked up at least nine Senate seats and 44 House seats, including victories in states such as Texas and South Carolina, where Republicans had maintained longstanding advantages.

Advertisement

“Attempts to minimize the disaster by calling it a routine midterm swing are a cope that ignores baseline numbers rivaling the post-Watergate midterm,” Braynard wrote. He attributed the GOP's losses to the Iran war, the administration's perceived failure to address affordability and the White House's decision to make Trump the centerpiece of the midterm campaign. Vance called the Iran war “the reason” Republicans lost the midterms.

Braynard's proposal to put Vance at the helm, which neither Trump nor the White House has ever publicly suggested, would give Republicans a chance to enter the 2028 election with a “record of peacemaking” and a record of fulfilling Trump's 2024 campaign promise to solve the affordability crisis, he argued. Braynard argued that Vance could wind down the Iran conflict in 2027 while allowing Trump's economic, trade and immigration policies to take hold, giving the party a record of policy accomplishments, peacemaking and progress on affordability to campaign on in 2028.

"President Trump took a bullet for our movement on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. We need him to take a bullet for us again on January 20, 2027," Braynard wrote. The 2028 Republican presidential race remains unsettled, with recent polls offering different pictures of the emerging contest between Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. An Emerson College poll published Thursday found Rubio leading Vance 36 percent to 20 percent among Republican voters.

But an Economist/YouGov survey published earlier this month showed Vance ahead of Rubio 40 percent to 33 percent among Americans who said they intended to vote in the 2028 Republican primaries. The contrasting results suggest the early race is still taking shape, with Vance maintaining an advantage among MAGA voters while Rubio has gained ground in other surveys.

Neither has announced a presidential campaign, and Vance said this week that he expects to make a decision about a potential run sometime next year. Gas prices have fallen since the midterm elections, as Trump predicted. The national average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.64 on Monday, according to AAA, down 20 cents from last week and about 65 cents from a year ago.

“The national average could eventually bottom out between $3.35 and $3.55 over the next few weeks, and more drivers may find $2.99 gas in cheaper states during their Thanksgiving travels,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement Monday. If things stay calm or improve in the Middle East, prices could stay lower through the winter, he added.

The Democratic National Committee announced Monday that it plans to hold 12 presidential primary debates ahead of the 2028 election, with the first scheduled for June 2027. The schedule comes as Democrats prepare for what is expected to be a crowded field of candidates seeking to challenge the next Republican nominee following President Donald Trump's term. DNC Chairman Ken Martin said the party was “keeping our foot on the gas” heading into the 2028 cycle.

The party also announced that candidates will have to pledge to reject super PAC funding in the primary to qualify for the debates, a move Martin said was intended to address concerns about outside spending and political influence. Newsweek reached out to the Democratic National Committee for comment.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Gray R. ThomasA former Trump campaign strategist is urging the president to resign, arguing that the GOP would be better positioned for the 2028 election while also being able to advance Trump's agenda following what he called a “Republican apocalypse” in the midterms. Matt Braynard proposed that Trump resign on January 20, 2027, paving the way for Vice President JD Vance to assume the presidency.

He argued that the move would make it harder for Democrats to center their 2028 campaigns on Trump, as they did in the midterms.

“If he resigns, he vaporizes the left’s best and only weapon in its fight for political power,” he wrote. request for comment on Braynard's proposal with a one-word reply from spokesperson Davis Ingle:"Who? " Braynard called Trump"the greatest president of the last hundred years" and listed several accomplishments which he said"rival those of the Founders.

Advertisement

” The Republican consultant credited the president with several policy achievements, from dramatically reducing illegal crossings at the southern border to bringing manufacturing back to the U.S.Trump hit the campaign trail for a 28-stop midterm rally blitz this fall, addressing large crowds and urging voters to “pretend” he was on the ballot and support Republicans up and down the ticket.

“Thousands and thousands of people at every rally, and if I was on the ballot, we would have won,” Trump said on November 4. “There was such love at those rallies, it was incredible, we weren’t able to transfer the love to candidates. ”The November 3 midterms resulted in a sweeping victory for Democrats, who flipped control of both the House and Senate and made significant gains in traditionally Republican territory.

Democrats picked up at least nine Senate seats and 44 House seats, including victories in states such as Texas and South Carolina, where Republicans had maintained longstanding advantages.

“Attempts to minimize the disaster by calling it a routine midterm swing are a cope that ignores baseline numbers rivaling the post-Watergate midterm,” Braynard wrote. He attributed the GOP's losses to the Iran war, the administration's perceived failure to address affordability and the White House's decision to make Trump the centerpiece of the midterm campaign.

Braynard's proposal to put Vance at the helm, which neither Trump nor the White House has ever publicly suggested, would give Republicans a chance to enter the 2028 election with a “record of peacemaking” and a record of fulfilling Trump's 2024 campaign promise to solve the affordability crisis, he argued. Braynard argued that Vance could wind down the Iran conflict in 2027 while allowing Trump's economic, trade and immigration policies to take hold, giving the party a record of policy accomplishments, peacemaking and progress on affordability to campaign on in 2028.

"President Trump took a bullet for our movement on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. We need him to take a bullet for us again on January 20, 2027," Braynard wrote. The 2028 Republican presidential race remains unsettled, with recent polls offering different pictures of the emerging contest between Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. An Emerson College poll published Thursday found36 percent to 20 percent among Republican voters.

But an Economist/YouGov survey published earlier this month showed Vance ahead of Rubio 40 percent to 33 percent among Americans who said they intended to vote in the 2028 Republican primaries. The contrasting results suggest the early race is still taking shape, with Vance maintaining an advantage among MAGA voters while Rubio has gained ground in other surveys.

Neither has announced a presidential campaign, and Vance said this week that he expects to make a decision about a potential run sometime next year. Gas prices have fallen since the midterm elections, as Trump predicted. The national average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.64 on Monday, according to AAA, down 20 cents from last week and about 65 cents from a year ago.

“The national average could eventually bottom out between $3.35 and $3.55 over the next few weeks, and more drivers may find $2.99 gas in cheaper states during their Thanksgiving travels,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement Monday. If things stay calm or improve in the Middle East, prices could stay lower through the winter, he added.

The Democratic National Committee announced Monday that it plans to hold 12 presidential primary debates ahead of the 2028 election, with the first scheduled for June 2027. The schedule comes as Democrats prepare for what is expected to be a crowded field of candidates seeking to challenge the next Republican nominee following President Donald Trump's term. DNC Chairman Ken Martin said the party was “keeping our foot on the gas” heading into the 2028 cycle.

The party also announced that candidates will have to pledge to reject super PAC funding in the primary to qualify for the debates, a move Martin said was intended to address concerns about outside spending and political influence.