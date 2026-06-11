A retired three-star general and his former chief, who last year pushed for a deal that would cede the Eastern Donbas to Moscow, warned that Ukraine should not be compelled to surrender any land that Russia has proven unable to take by military might. He remarked such an outcome would not be prudence and would tell the world that borders can still be revised by weakness and by violence. He also mentioned that the peace process remains stalled and the White House is focused on the conflict wiTh Iran. Kellogg argued that an America First approach involves projecting strength, not capitulating to a regime like Vladimir Putin's that kidnaps children and persecutes Christians. He concluded that this is not only about Ukraine but also about the credibility of American power, the security of Europe, and the message we send to every adversary watching.

Donald Trump's former special envoy to Ukraine and his former boss, who last year pushed for a deal that would cede the Eastern Donbas to Moscow ,warned that Ukraine should not be compelled to surrender any land that Russia has proven unable to grab by military might.

He said such an outcome wouldn't be prudence and would notify the world that borders can still be revised by weakness and by violence. He as well mentioned that the peace process remains stalled and the White House is focused on the conflict with Iran. kellogg argued that an America First approach involves projecting strength, not capitulating to a regime like Vladimir Putin's that kidnaps children and persecutes Christians. he concluded tHat this is not only about Ukraine yet also about the credibility of American power, the security of Europe, and the message we send to every adversary watching





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Ukraine Russia Peace Deal Eastern Donbas Moscow Credibility Of American Power Security Of Europe Message To Adversaries America First Approach Projecting Strength Capitulating To Regime Vladimir Putin Kidnapping Children Persecuting Christians

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