A former Truist Amelia Island Branch employee is accused of using a customer’s personal information to take $26,500 from the customer’s account and deposit the money into his own, according to a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant.

A former Truist Amelia Island Branch employee is accused of using a customer’s personal information to take $26,500 from the customer’s account and deposit the money into his own, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Corey James Sullivan, 41, faces 17 charges, including eight counts of identity theft, grand theft from a person 65 or older, organized scheme to defraud, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and seven counts of uttering a forged instrument. The warrant says Sullivan was a senior relationship banker who was fired after an internal investigation into suspected fraud.

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The sheriff’s office began investigating after responding to a theft report at a Truist branch on South Fletcher Avenue in Fernandina Beach on Aug. 24. According to the warrant, seven transactions between May 5 and July 10 involved withdrawals totaling $26,500 from a customer’s account. Investigators said records showed deposits into Sullivan’s account, and bank surveillance video showed him making the deposits. The warrant says most withdrawal slips listed Sullivan’s name.

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NCSO said Sullivan used the victim’s personal identifying information, including account numbers, to gain access to the account and carry out the transactions. The victim said they got the stolen money back, but had to pay legal fees in the process.

“When someone uses their position of trust to take advantage of another person, it is unacceptable. We will hold those who exploit others for personal gain accountable, and we encourage anyone who believes they may have been victimized to come forward,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said. Sullivan was booked into the Nassau County Jail on a bond over $650,000. The sheriff’s office said that if anyone believes they were victimized by Sullivan, contact Detective McDonald at DA1565@nassauso.com.