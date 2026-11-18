A four-time world champion has been detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency at a border crossing in Texas. The fighter was based in Ja

A four-time world champion has been detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency at a border crossing in Texas. The fighter was based in Japan for a large part of his career, but now calls Miami home.

Despite this, the former champion posted on X, saying that he had been stopped by ICE in Texas and was in their custody on Sunday, which has sparked confusion and outrage on social media. Linares held WBA titles in both the super featherweight and lightweight divisions during his professional career, and WBA president Gilberto Mendoza responded to Linares's detention on X on Monday, giving the Venezuelan his full support.

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"I can confirm that my friend Jorge Linares, former WBA world champion, is in ICE custody. Immigration attorneys are handling his case, and I am in constant contact with his family," said Mendoza. I can confirm that my friend Jorge Linares, former WBA world champion, is in ICE custody. Immigration attorneys are handling his case, and I am in constant contact with his family.

AFP then reported a statement from the law firm handling Linares's case, Wilner & O'Reilly, which said that they were confident in the 41-year-old's legal status in the United States.

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“Mr Linares is legally present in the United States and has cooperated fully with the authorities. We are working closely with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security to resolve this matter as quickly as possible. ” "We are confident in Mr. Linares' legal position and expect this matter to be resolved once the process has concluded. We ask his supporters, the press and the public for patience in the meantime.

" In a statement on Tuesday, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement wrote, "He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. "Linares debuted as a professional in 2002, fighting out of Japan, and went 27 fights unbeaten, collecting and vacating the WBC featherweight title before a move to super featherweight, where he suffered his first defeat.

The Venezuelan would continue to operate at the top of the sport for well over a decade, fighting the likes of Anthony Crolla twice, Olympic gold medallist Luke Campbell, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Devin Haney and Jack Catterall. Fighting Devin Haney was the beginning of the end for Linares, as this loss was the first of four consecutive losses that would end with his retirement from professional But it cannot be overstated how successful Linares's career was.

A three-weight, four-time world champion with a 47-9 record, including 27 KOs, who fought the best. James started his journalism career in 2024 and has written about a variety of sports, including Boxing, MMA, tennis and Formula 1, but his expertise is in boxing.

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As a former boxer, he has been published with Boxing News and the Independent, where he worked as a boxing writer - covering breaking news, analysis, interviewing notable figures such as Amir Khan and reporting from ringside. James was born in Birmingham in the UK before a brief stint of his childhood in New Jersey, and then returned to the UK as a teenager to finish his education and gain a Bachelor's degree from Newcastle University.

When he isn’t writing, James enjoys a round of golf with his friends or lacing up his gloves and trying to emulate the fighters he loves watching, like Vasiliy Lomachenko and David Benavidez.