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Former Three Notch Pharmacy employees indicted in federal drug case A federal grand jury has indicted former Three Notch Pharmacy employees James Andrew Kruse and Lisa Kay Norris on allegations involving controlled substances and pharmacy records.

The indictment, filed Nov. 18 in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Alabama, charges Kruse with obtaining hydrocodone and oxycodone through fraud and falsifying pharmacy inventory records. Prosecutors allege that from January through December 2024, he altered pill counts and created false inventory records to conceal the diversion of narcotics. Norris is charged with obtaining oxycodone and hydrocodone through deception. Prosecutors allege she concealed pills while filling prescriptions to misrepresent how many pills were used.

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Kruse’s pharmacy license was voluntarily surrendered in December 2024. In an August 2025 order, the Alabama Board of Pharmacy found him guilty of state pharmacy-law violations after he admitted to diverting controlled substances from the pharmacy. The board ordered his license suspended, with the suspension immediately reverting to seven years of probation, and imposed a $4,000 fine. The board’s order said Kruse’s diversion included Norco, oxycodone, Xanax and Adderall.

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It also said he completed inpatient addiction treatment and planned to follow an aftercare regimen. The Alabama Board of Pharmacy’s online lookup lists Norris’ pharmacy technician registration as surrendered and shows no public records. ALDOT planning island that blocks exiting I-10 drivers from going straight to CausewayNew Orange Beach ordinance gives rental owners more say over guest rules Orange Beach City Council approved new short-term rental rules ahead of Airbnb changes: rental agreements, guest contact info, 24/7 response, and more.

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