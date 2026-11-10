Former Teacher Clive Bartram Jailed for Seven Years for Child Exploitation

Clive Bartram sentenced to seven and a half years for inciting sexual activity and distributing indecent images of children in south London.

Clive Bartram, a former secondary school teacher based in south London, has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for severe offenses involving the sexual exploitation of minors. The Metropolitan Police arrested the 58-year-old at his residence in Croydon in June of last year, following an investigation into his involvement with a social media account linked to the distribution of child sex abuse images.

The Core Investigation and Mechanism of Abuse

Digital forensic investigations uncovered a disturbing pattern of behavior where Bartram communicated directly with his victims online. He operated a network that included the creation of fake online personas using photographs of a vulnerable person known to him, a process he described to the victim as 'their secret'. To lure children into this trap, Bartram offered gift vouchers and other tangible incentives in exchange for indecent images of themselves.

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The investigation identified five specific victims, who were aged between 14 and 16 years old at the time of the abuse. Safeguarding measures were immediately put in place to protect these young individuals once the threat was identified. The scale of the digital evidence was extensive, with authorities discovering Category A, B, and C indecent images of children across multiple devices and cloud-based accounts linked to the former teacher.

Arrest Details and Seized Evidence

Footage from the night of the arrest shows Bartram sitting on a brown leather sofa in his home, fiddling with a TV remote while officers informed him that he was being taken into custody for investigation. During a thorough search of the property, officers seized several mobile phones, laptops, and USB storage devices. These items were crucial in building the case against the former educator, revealing the extent of his digital activities.

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Complications arose when detectives discovered Bartram possessed an additional mobile phone that he had initially denied owning. The device was subsequently found in a garden neighboring his property after it had been thrown out of a window. This act of discarding evidence highlighted the desperate attempts by the accused to hide his criminal activities from law enforcement during the early stages of the inquiry.

Conviction Specifics and Legal Proceedings

Bartram pleaded guilty to a total of 13 offenses relating to the sexual exploitation of children and the possession or creation of indecent images. The charges included two counts of causing or inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity involving penetration. Additionally, he admitted to four counts involving non-penetrative sexual activity with minors under the same age bracket.

Further convictions included six counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child, and one count of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child aged 13 to 17. The court accepted his guilty pleas, which formed the basis for the significant prison sentence handed down by the judge. The severity of the sentence reflects the gravity of the harm caused to the young victims involved in the case.

Long-Term Impact and Prevention Orders

Beyond the immediate deprivation of liberty, Bartram has been subjected to strict legal restrictions to prevent reoffending. He was handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, which imposes various conditions on his behavior and interactions with the public. These legal tools are designed to protect the community and specifically vulnerable groups from future harm.

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Furthermore, the former teacher has been permanently barred from working with vulnerable children and adults. This lifetime ban ensures that he cannot return to the education sector or any role involving the care of at-risk individuals. The combination of the seven-and-a-half-year jail term and these permanent restrictions serves as a definitive end to his career and attempts to re-enter society in a position of trust.