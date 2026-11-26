Former Texas Christian University football player KaVontae Turpin pleaded guilty Monday to assault causing bodily injury – family violence related to an October 2018 assault of his longtime girlfriend, prosecutors say.

Former Texas Christian University football player KaVontae Turpin pleaded guilty Monday to assault causing bodily injury - family violence related to an October 2018 assault of his longtime girlfriend, prosecutors say.

, will serve two years deferred adjudication probation and must complete a 27-week Partner Abuse Intervention Program through SafeHaven of Tarrant County.

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"While KaVontae Turpin may have been a star on the football field, his actions here are unacceptable and will not tolerated," said prosecutor Lloyd Whelchel. "Turpin was held accountable for his conduct, and will have the next two years to reflect on what he has done.