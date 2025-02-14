Former Taekwondo Instructor Accused of Sexually Abusing Boy

Bach Quang Truong, 24, a former Taekwondo instructor in San Antonio, has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child and injury to a child. The charges stem from allegations that Truong sexually abused an 11-year-old boy under his instruction. Authorities are seeking information about potential additional victims.

A former Taekwondo instructor in the San Antonio area is facing accusations of sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy. Bach Quang Truong, 24, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact and injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Truong had been employed at the Paramount Tae Kwon Do Center located at 1415 E. Blanco Road.

He was subsequently terminated, as stated by Sheriff Javier Salazar during a news conference on Thursday. The investigation began on Tuesday when deputies received a report that Truong had choked the boy at his residence. An argument had ensued between the instructor, the boy, and his parents regarding the boy's participation in an out-of-town martial arts tournament with Truong. While the mother momentarily left the room, she heard sounds of struggling and returned to find Truong in a chokehold with her son, pinching his upper body. Following Truong's departure, the boy confided in his parents, detailing various instances of rough physical encounters with his instructor. 'It goes beyond horseplay, but certainly rough wrestling in a parked car — that at some points would turn sexual in nature,' Salazar explained. 'He would be groping the young boy over his clothing.' Salazar revealed that Truong had been coaching the 11-year-old boy for the past five years. The Sheriff stated that the family had grown suspicious of the relationship between Truong and their son. Whenever Truong picked up the boy for martial arts practice, they deviated from the intended location, ending up elsewhere. The parents' suspicions intensified, prompting them to purchase a tracking device for their son. They attempted to separate their son from Truong. 'The suspect has threatened to — in the words that were used with us — ruin the career of the young boy,' Salazar shared. 'My understanding is he's a pretty promising young athlete.' Truong allegedly threatened to damage the boy's reputation if he distanced himself from him, unless the parents retained him as the trainer. Salazar confirmed that the center severed ties with Truong sometime during the Sheriff's Office investigation. Truong had been actively involved with the school and frequently traveled for tournaments, according to Salazar. BCSO is actively working to determine if there are additional victims. Officials urge anyone with information about Truong to contact 210-335-6000





