Former supermodel Janice Dickinson unveils dramatic results of facelift at 71

Supermodel Janice Dickinson, 71, goes makeup-free to reveal her dramatic facial rejuvenation results three months after surgery with Dr. Harrison Lee.

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"Supermodel Janice Dickinson is showing off her results just three months after a major facial rejuvenation with Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Harrison Lee," Lee wrote in an The former runway star, 71, appeared makeup-free in before-and-after videos and photos shared by Lee, who noted that"absolutely no filters or photo editing were used" in the reveal. "Supermodel and beautiful Janice Dickinson is currently 3 months postop following a major facial rejuvenation," Lee wrote in part.

"She is beyond ecstatic with the results! The postop photos show her without makeup and then transitioning to full glam.

" Before-and-after comparison images show changes in cheek volume, jawline definition, neck contour and facial appearance of Janice Dickinson without and with makeup. Dickinson’s latest cosmetic transformation comes after the"America’s Next Top Model" alum reportedly suffered a facial injury while filming"I’m a Celebrity... South Africa" in 2022. According toBefore-and-after comparison images show changes in under-eye appearance, cheek volume, jawline definition and neck contour from Janice Dickinson's frontal face view without makeup.

The model’s latest procedures include an endoscopic brow and mid-face lift, a deep-plane facelift, a dual-plane neck lift, a subnasal lip lift and extensive fat transfer designed to restore volume and create a more youthful appearance. Lee also performed a full-face CO2 laser resurfacing treatment to improve skin texture and tone.

Before-and-after comparison images show changes in cheek contours, jawline definition, neck appearance and facial profile from a right three-quarter view of Janice Dickinson, with makeup applied in the after image. Dr. Lee is a triple board-certified surgeon known for performing procedures on high-profile clients, including Caitlyn Jenner and Dylan Mulvaney. In the social media carousel, Dickinson showcased her refreshed appearance both barefaced and fully glammed up with bright pink lipstick, dramatic eyeliner and sharply arched brows.

Before-and-after comparison images show changes in under-eye appearance, cheek volume, jawline definition and neck contour from a front facial view of Janice Dickinson without makeup. LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS During a 2024 appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s"Off The Vine" podcast, Dickinson revealed she underwent her first procedure at age 32 while dating actorTo address the issue, Dickinson said she opted for a"mini facelift" and doesn’t regret any surgeries she’s had done.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.





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