Former superintendent arrested on child injury charge after grand jury indictment

LA PRYOR, Texas - A former La Pryor Independent School District superintendent who was placed on leave amid an investigation last year has now been arrested, ac

A former La Pryor Independent School District superintendent who was placed on leave amid an investigation last year has now been arrested, according to the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office.

LA PRYOR, Texas - The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office said on May 27, 2026, William David Arevalo was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant. The sheriff’s office said the arrest was the result of an investigation involving Arevalo while serving as superintendent for La Pryor ISD.

The sheriff’s office said Arevalo was arrested for the offense of Injury to a Child after the case was presented to a Zavala County grand jury, which returned a true bill of indictment. The investigation was conducted by the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division as part of the Safe Kids Initiative. The 293rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case in the 293rd Judicial District Court, the sheriff’s office said.

In previous reporting from February 2025, La Pryor ISD said its Board of Trustees held a meeting on Friday and placed Superintendent Dr. William Arevalo on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation. SAN ANTONIO - The man authorities say killed his elderly grandmother Wednesday in Shavano Park has been identifiedJoseph Martin Finnegan, 27, was charged with the murder after deputies found him at the home in what theySAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to give details on a homicide on the North Side.

The sheriff will give a briefing at the intersectiSAN ANTONIO - A deadly accident has shut down a portion of a North Side highway early Tuesday morning. The deadly accident happened around 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 between HildebgrandSAN ANTONIO - Tonight on Don's Extra Point. Wemby was a no show... now, everyone loves Victor, and not just because he's a great player. He's a great young man.

He's smart, wise beyond his years. Introspective and intelleSAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide details for aggravated robbery and an arrest regarding online solicitation of a minor





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