A legal claim filed by a former student against the Peoria Unified School District alleges that teacher Haley engaged in grooming and sexual misconduct, seeking seven million dollars. The school district confirms cooperation with law enforcement and denies tolerance for such behavior.

A former student has initiated a critical legal escalation against the Peoria Unified School District by filing a formal notice of claim seeking seven million dollars in damages. This legal document, which serves as a necessary precursor to a civil lawsuit, explicitly accuses the district of severe negligence and failures in mandatory reporting protocols regarding former teacher Haley. The claim identifies the student as a close friend of other individuals who have come forward with similar allegations, while keeping the specific identity of this individual redacted to protect their privacy.

The settlement demand outlines serious accusations, including Title IX sexual harassment violations, civil rights infractions, and a breach of professional trust. According to the legal filings, Haley allegedly engaged in a pattern of grooming behavior starting in the spring of 2025. This conduct reportedly involved providing the student with marijuana, alcohol, food, and various gifts, creating an inappropriate dependency and boundary violation that lasted over an extended period.

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Further details in the claim allege that Haley hosted the student at her private residence and exposed them to sexually explicit content. The document also notes that she arranged an out-of-state trip for the minor, actions that constitute a severe breach of ethics and safety standards. These allegations paint a picture of systematic manipulation that occurred prior to her termination earlier this year, triggering a wider investigation into her conduct at Centennial High School.

A spokesperson for the Peoria Unified School District confirmed receipt of the notice and stated that the district is actively working with legal counsel to address the matter. The statement emphasized that the district has voluntarily cooperated with local law enforcement at every stage of its internal and external investigations. Officials reiterated a zero-tolerance policy, asserting that they do not tolerate, minimize, or delay action on credible allegations of sexual misconduct toward students.

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Haley was placed on administrative leave from Centennial High School in 2025 while the district investigated accusations that she had groomed a minor. Concurrently, another teacher at the same school, identified as Burlaka, was placed on administrative leave for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with the same student. Burlaka ultimately resigned from their position following the intense scrutiny and internal review processes.

The Peoria Police Department initially opened an investigation in the summer of 2025 into accusations of an adult luring a minor for sexual exploitation. By the following year, authorities confirmed they were looking into additional accusations regarding a possible inappropriate relationship between Haley and another student. This development was triggered by a tip from a woman whose information was reportedly based on content posted to TikTok, expanding the scope of the inquiry.

While this legal action dominates local attention, unrelated entertainment news continues to circulate regarding actor Noah Beck. Tubi announced on Thursday, May 7, that Beck will return for a third installment of the series Sidelined following the success of previous films. This announcement is entirely separate from the legal proceedings in Peoria and does not intersect with the allegations against the school district staff.

The school district has also noted its compliance with all legal requests and its ongoing efforts to turn over additional electronic documents related to the investigation. Haley, now 28, has denied any wrongdoing regarding the allegations brought forth by the former student and others. The case highlights the complex challenges schools face in managing digital-age accusations and the severe legal consequences that can follow alleged misconduct involving minors.

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This ongoing situation underscores the importance of robust reporting mechanisms and immediate administrative action in educational settings. The demand for seven million dollars reflects the gravity of the alleged psychological and professional harm caused to the student. As the legal process moves forward, the district must navigate both the civil claim and any ongoing criminal investigations with transparency and accountability.

The intersection of social media tips and formal police investigations demonstrates how modern allegations often originate online before leading to formal legal proceedings. The Peoria Police Department remains involved in reviewing the new information provided through social platforms. Meanwhile, the Peoria Unified School District continues to support its legal defense while maintaining its stated commitment to student safety and regulatory compliance.

Parents and community members are advised to monitor the situation through official district channels for any further updates. The legal proceedings against the former teacher and the associated settlement claim will likely receive continued media attention. The outcome of this case may set a precedent for how similar allegations are handled by school districts in the region moving forward.